dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Don't miss out on this cute dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit inspired by fashion from the 1960's.

The dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit includes turtleneck, tights, jumper, and matching shoes, plus tons of supported body shapes for your favorite Genesis 8 Female.

Whether she's outdoors or in the city, at the disco or library, your Genesis 8 Female will love her new Corduroy Jumper.