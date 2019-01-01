-
SKU:66559Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Don't miss out on this cute dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit inspired by fashion from the 1960's.
The dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit includes turtleneck, tights, jumper, and matching shoes, plus tons of supported body shapes for your favorite Genesis 8 Female.
Whether she's outdoors or in the city, at the disco or library, your Genesis 8 Female will love her new Corduroy Jumper.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Corduroy Jumper Outfit Load All
- Dress
- Loosen_Back
- Loosen_Chest
- Loosen_Strap_L
- Loosen_Strap_R
- Loosen_Waist
- Turtleneck
- Loosen_Bottom
- Loosen_Chest_Side_L
- Loosen_Chest_Side_R
- Loosen_Neck
- Loosen_Underarm_L
- Loosen_Underarm_R
- Loosen_Upper_Arm_L
- Loosen_Upper_Arm_R
- Item
- Loosen_Tights
- Loosen_Toes_L
- Loosen_Toes_R
- Shoes
- Supported Shapes
- FBMKaryssa 8 Body
- FBMMika 8 Body
- FBMSakura8Body
- FBMAiko8
- FBMAlexandra8
- FBMCharlotte8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMStephanie8
- FBMTeenJosie8Body
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodySizeNeg
- FBMBodyTone
- FBMBodybuilderDetails
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitnessDetails
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMHeavy
- FBMHeight
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMThin
- FBMVoluptuous
- CTRLBreastsImplants
- CTRLBreastsNatural
- PBMBreastsDiameter
- PBMBreastsGone
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- BMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsSmall
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- Dress Brown
- Dress Orange
- Dress Red
- Turtleneck Black
- Turtleneck Striped
- Turtleneck White
- Tights Black
- Tights White
- Shoes Black
- Shoes White
- Textures Include
- 21 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)