dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $17.95
      NEW
    • $17.95
    SKU:66559
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Ryverthorn
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Don't miss out on this cute dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit inspired by fashion from the 1960's.

    The dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit includes turtleneck, tights, jumper, and matching shoes, plus tons of supported body shapes for your favorite Genesis 8 Female.

    Whether she's outdoors or in the city, at the disco or library, your Genesis 8 Female will love her new Corduroy Jumper.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Corduroy Jumper Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • Corduroy Jumper Outfit Load All
      • Dress
        • Loosen_Back
        • Loosen_Chest
        • Loosen_Strap_L
        • Loosen_Strap_R
        • Loosen_Waist
      • Turtleneck
        • Loosen_Bottom
        • Loosen_Chest_Side_L
        • Loosen_Chest_Side_R
        • Loosen_Neck
        • Loosen_Underarm_L
        • Loosen_Underarm_R
        • Loosen_Upper_Arm_L
        • Loosen_Upper_Arm_R
      • Item
        • Loosen_Tights
        • Loosen_Toes_L
        • Loosen_Toes_R
      • Shoes
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMKaryssa 8 Body
      • FBMMika 8 Body
      • FBMSakura8Body
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMAlexandra8
      • FBMCharlotte8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMStephanie8
      • FBMTeenJosie8Body
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodySizeNeg
      • FBMBodyTone
      • FBMBodybuilderDetails
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitnessDetails
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMHeight
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMThin
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • CTRLBreastsImplants
      • CTRLBreastsNatural
      • PBMBreastsDiameter
      • PBMBreastsGone
      • PBMBreastsHeavy
      • BMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsSmall
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • Dress Brown
      • Dress Orange
      • Dress Red
      • Turtleneck Black
      • Turtleneck Striped
      • Turtleneck White
      • Tights Black
      • Tights White
      • Shoes Black
      • Shoes White
    • Textures Include
      • 21 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.