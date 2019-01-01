Loading...
dForce Coldhearted Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

    • dForce Coldhearted Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, Everyday, Genesis 8, Female, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66899
    Artist:
    peache
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The Coldhearted Outfit is perfect for your Genesis 8 Female heartbreaker.

    Outfit includes a soft, cotton tube top paired with a brushed knit lace skirt. The look comes coupled with a elegantly minimalist choker and earrings with a masterful metallic finish.

    In combination with a multitude of color and style options, this outfit will seamlessly fit into your favorite character's wardrobe.

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Coldhearted for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Coldhearted - ! Outfit
    • Coldhearted Tube Top:
      • All - Expand
      • Back - Expand
      • Breasts - Cleavage Depth
      • Breasts - Cleavage Width
      • Breasts - Expand
      • Breasts - Expand (Left)
      • Breasts - Expand (Right)
      • Breasts - Height (Lower Middle)
      • Breasts - Height (Lower)
      • Breasts - Height (Upper Middle)
      • Breasts - Height (Upper)
      • Sides - Expand
      • Sides - Expand (Left)
      • Sides - Expand (Right)
      • Stomach - Expand
      • Waist - Expand
      • Waist - Expand (Left)
      • Waist - Expand (Right)
      • Misc - Reveal Breasts 01
      • Misc - Reveal Breasts 02
      • Misc - Reveal Breasts 03
      • Misc - Reveal Breasts 04
      • Misc - Reveal Left Breast 01
      • Misc - Reveal Left Breast 02
      • Misc - Reveal Right Breast 01
      • Misc - Reveal Right Breast 02
    • Coldhearted Skirt:
      • All - Expand
      • Back - Expand
      • Glutes - Expand
      • Stomach - Expand
      • Trim - Height (Center)
      • Trim - Width
      • Waist - Expand
      • Waist - Expand (Left)
      • Waist - Expand (Right)
    • Coldhearted Choker:
      • All - Expand
      • Back - Expand
      • Front - Expand
      • Sides - Expand
      • Sides - Expand (Left)
      • Sides - Expand (Right)
    • Coldhearted Left and Right Earrings:
      • Both the stars and hoops are rigged, movable, and hide-able
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Babina 8
      • Darcy 8
      • Ellithia 8
      • Gabriela 8
      • Kala 8
      • Mei Lin 8
      • Teen Jane 8
      • Teen Raven 8
    • Material Options
      • Coldhearted Tube Top:
        • 1 Texture Preset
        • 8 Color Presets
        • 3 Normal Map Adjustment Options
      • Coldhearted Skirt:
        • 1 Texture Preset
        • 1 Opacity Preset
        • 16 Color Presets
        • 3 Normal Map Adjustment Options
        • 3 Opacity Map Adjustment Options
      • Coldhearted Choker:
        • 1 Texture Preset
        • 4 Opacity Presets
        • 6 Color Presets
        • 3 Normal Map Adjustment Options
        • 3 Opacity Map Adjustment Options
      • Coldhearted Left & Right Earrings:
        • 4 Metallic Iray Shaders
    • Textures Include:
      • 19 Texture, Normal, Diffuse, Opacity and Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates are available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

