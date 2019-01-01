dForce Coldhearted Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

-
SKU:66899 Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
The Coldhearted Outfit is perfect for your Genesis 8 Female heartbreaker.
Outfit includes a soft, cotton tube top paired with a brushed knit lace skirt. The look comes coupled with a elegantly minimalist choker and earrings with a masterful metallic finish.
In combination with a multitude of color and style options, this outfit will seamlessly fit into your favorite character's wardrobe.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Coldhearted for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Coldhearted - ! Outfit
- Coldhearted Tube Top:
- All - Expand
- Back - Expand
- Breasts - Cleavage Depth
- Breasts - Cleavage Width
- Breasts - Expand
- Breasts - Expand (Left)
- Breasts - Expand (Right)
- Breasts - Height (Lower Middle)
- Breasts - Height (Lower)
- Breasts - Height (Upper Middle)
- Breasts - Height (Upper)
- Sides - Expand
- Sides - Expand (Left)
- Sides - Expand (Right)
- Stomach - Expand
- Waist - Expand
- Waist - Expand (Left)
- Waist - Expand (Right)
- Misc - Reveal Breasts 01
- Misc - Reveal Breasts 02
- Misc - Reveal Breasts 03
- Misc - Reveal Breasts 04
- Misc - Reveal Left Breast 01
- Misc - Reveal Left Breast 02
- Misc - Reveal Right Breast 01
- Misc - Reveal Right Breast 02
- Coldhearted Skirt:
- All - Expand
- Back - Expand
- Glutes - Expand
- Stomach - Expand
- Trim - Height (Center)
- Trim - Width
- Waist - Expand
- Waist - Expand (Left)
- Waist - Expand (Right)
- Coldhearted Choker:
- All - Expand
- Back - Expand
- Front - Expand
- Sides - Expand
- Sides - Expand (Left)
- Sides - Expand (Right)
- Coldhearted Left and Right Earrings:
- Both the stars and hoops are rigged, movable, and hide-able
- Supported Shapes:
- Babina 8
- Darcy 8
- Ellithia 8
- Gabriela 8
- Kala 8
- Mei Lin 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Material Options
- Coldhearted Tube Top:
- 1 Texture Preset
- 8 Color Presets
- 3 Normal Map Adjustment Options
- Coldhearted Skirt:
- 1 Texture Preset
- 1 Opacity Preset
- 16 Color Presets
- 3 Normal Map Adjustment Options
- 3 Opacity Map Adjustment Options
- Coldhearted Choker:
- 1 Texture Preset
- 4 Opacity Presets
- 6 Color Presets
- 3 Normal Map Adjustment Options
- 3 Opacity Map Adjustment Options
- Coldhearted Left & Right Earrings:
- 4 Metallic Iray Shaders
- Coldhearted Tube Top:
- Textures Include:
- 19 Texture, Normal, Diffuse, Opacity and Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates are available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio Iray Shader Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer