-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66361Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$18.95
SKU:66361Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Rah rah rah! The dForce Cheerleader Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a must have for your peppy cheerleader!
Cheerleader Outfit includes 6 tops, 6 bottoms and a pair of shoes which combined at will. Each combination is suitable for your sporting event.
Outfit comes in two styles, sports clothing and stage clothing, so your character can be a singer, performer, dancer, hype-girl, or official cheerleader.
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce Hot Girl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
- Bottom 1
- Bottom 2
- Bottom 3
- Bottom 4
- Bottom 5
- Bottom 6_1
- Bottom 6_2
- Top 1
- Top 2
- Top 3
- Top 4
- Top 5
- Top 6
- Martin Boots
- Supported Shapes:
- Aiko 8
- Bridget 8
- Charlotte 8
- Edie 8
- Ellithia 8
- Eva 8
- Gia 8
- Girl 8
- Kanade 8
- Karyssa 8
- Latonya 8
- Mabel 8
- Mika 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Sakura 8
- Stephanie 8
- Sydney 8
- Teen Josie 8
- Teen Kaylee 8
- Tika 8
- Alexandra 8
- Babina 8
- Gabriela 8
- Jenni 8
- Kala 8
- Leisa 8
- Meilin 8
- Mrs Chow 8
- Penny 8
- Tasha 8
- Teen Jane 8
- Teen Raven 8
- Victoria 8
- Zelara 8
- Bodybuilder Details
- Bodybuilder Size
- Body Size
- Body Tone
- Emaciated
- Fitness Details
- Fitness Size
- Heavy
- Pear Figure
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Breasts Diameter
- Breasts Gone
- Breasts Implants
- Breasts Implants L
- Breasts Implants R
- Breasts Size
- Breasts Small
- Breasts Cleavage
- Breasts Heavy
- Breasts Natural
- Breasts Natural L
- Breasts Natural R
- Breasts Shape 01
- Breasts Shape 02
- Breasts Shape 03
- Breasts Shape 04
- Breasts Shape 05
- Breasts Shape 06
- Breasts Shape 07
- Breasts Shape 08
- Material Options:
- Boots_Black
- Boots_White
- Bottom1 St1_1
- Bottom1 St1_2
- Bottom1 St2_1
- Bottom1 St2_2
- Bottom2 St1_1
- Bottom2 St1_2
- Bottom2 St2_1
- Bottom2 St2_2
- Bottom3 St1_1
- Bottom3 St1_2
- Bottom3 St2_1
- Bottom3 St2_2
- Bottom4 St1_1
- Bottom4 St1_2
- Bottom4 St2_1
- Bottom4 St2_2
- Bottom5 St1_1
- Bottom5 St1_2
- Bottom5 St2_1
- Bottom5 St2_2
- Bottom6_1 St1_1
- Bottom6_1 St1_2
- Bottom6_1 St2_1
- Bottom6_1 St2_2
- Bottom6_2 St1_1
- Bottom6_2 St1_2
- Bottom6_2 St2_1
- Bottom6_2 St2_2
- Top1 St1_1
- Top1 St1_2
- Top1 St2_1
- Top1 St2_2
- Top2 St1_1
- Top2 St1_2
- Top2 St2_1
- Top2 St2_2
- Top3 St1_1
- Top3 St1_2
- Top3 St2_1
- Top3 St2_2
- Top4 St1_1
- Top4 St1_2
- Top4 St2_1
- Top4 St2_2
- Top5 St1_1
- Top5 St1_2
- Top5 St2_1
- Top5 St2_2
- Top6 St1_1
- Top6 St1_2
- Top6 St2_1
- Top6 St2_2
- Textures Include
- 96 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (1024x1024 to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- dForce Hot Girl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)