dForce Cheerleader Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

dForce Cheerleader Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $18.95
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66361
    Artist:
    Cinnabar
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
    Install Types:

  • Details

    Rah rah rah! The dForce Cheerleader Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is a must have for your peppy cheerleader!

    Cheerleader Outfit includes 6 tops, 6 bottoms and a pair of shoes which combined at will. Each combination is suitable for your sporting event.

    Outfit comes in two styles, sports clothing and stage clothing, so your character can be a singer, performer, dancer, hype-girl, or official cheerleader.

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Hot Girl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
      • Bottom 1
      • Bottom 2
      • Bottom 3
      • Bottom 4
      • Bottom 5
      • Bottom 6_1
      • Bottom 6_2
      • Top 1
      • Top 2
      • Top 3
      • Top 4
      • Top 5
      • Top 6
      • Martin Boots
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Aiko 8
      • Bridget 8
      • Charlotte 8
      • Edie 8
      • Ellithia 8
      • Eva 8
      • Gia 8
      • Girl 8
      • Kanade 8
      • Karyssa 8
      • Latonya 8
      • Mabel 8
      • Mika 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Sakura 8
      • Stephanie 8
      • Sydney 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Teen Kaylee 8
      • Tika 8
      • Alexandra 8
      • Babina 8
      • Gabriela 8
      • Jenni 8
      • Kala 8
      • Leisa 8
      • Meilin 8
      • Mrs Chow 8
      • Penny 8
      • Tasha 8
      • Teen Jane 8
      • Teen Raven 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Zelara 8
      • Bodybuilder Details
      • Bodybuilder Size
      • Body Size
      • Body Tone
      • Emaciated
      • Fitness Details
      • Fitness Size
      • Heavy
      • Pear Figure
      • Thin
      • Voluptuous
      • Breasts Diameter
      • Breasts Gone
      • Breasts Implants
      • Breasts Implants L
      • Breasts Implants R
      • Breasts Size
      • Breasts Small
      • Breasts Cleavage
      • Breasts Heavy
      • Breasts Natural
      • Breasts Natural L
      • Breasts Natural R
      • Breasts Shape 01
      • Breasts Shape 02
      • Breasts Shape 03
      • Breasts Shape 04
      • Breasts Shape 05
      • Breasts Shape 06
      • Breasts Shape 07
      • Breasts Shape 08
    • Material Options:
      • Boots_Black
      • Boots_White
      • Bottom1 St1_1
      • Bottom1 St1_2
      • Bottom1 St2_1
      • Bottom1 St2_2
      • Bottom2 St1_1
      • Bottom2 St1_2
      • Bottom2 St2_1
      • Bottom2 St2_2
      • Bottom3 St1_1
      • Bottom3 St1_2
      • Bottom3 St2_1
      • Bottom3 St2_2
      • Bottom4 St1_1
      • Bottom4 St1_2
      • Bottom4 St2_1
      • Bottom4 St2_2
      • Bottom5 St1_1
      • Bottom5 St1_2
      • Bottom5 St2_1
      • Bottom5 St2_2
      • Bottom6_1 St1_1
      • Bottom6_1 St1_2
      • Bottom6_1 St2_1
      • Bottom6_1 St2_2
      • Bottom6_2 St1_1
      • Bottom6_2 St1_2
      • Bottom6_2 St2_1
      • Bottom6_2 St2_2
      • Top1 St1_1
      • Top1 St1_2
      • Top1 St2_1
      • Top1 St2_2
      • Top2 St1_1
      • Top2 St1_2
      • Top2 St2_1
      • Top2 St2_2
      • Top3 St1_1
      • Top3 St1_2
      • Top3 St2_1
      • Top3 St2_2
      • Top4 St1_1
      • Top4 St1_2
      • Top4 St2_1
      • Top4 St2_2
      • Top5 St1_1
      • Top5 St1_2
      • Top5 St2_1
      • Top5 St2_2
      • Top6 St1_1
      • Top6 St1_2
      • Top6 St2_1
      • Top6 St2_2
    • Textures Include
      • 96 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, Reflection, Specular, and Transparency Maps (1024x1024 to 4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
    • Additional Products used in Promo Images:

