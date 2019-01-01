-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:64987Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:64987Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
4 fun and detailed textures for boho style.
What's Included and Features
- dforce Boho Style Outfit Textures: (.DUF)
- White
- Beige
- Blue
- Patterened
- Textures Include:
- 61 Texture, Metalicity, Roughness, Normal and Height (4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dforce Boho Style Outfit Textures: (.DUF)