dForce Boho Boutique Serenity

  • $19.95
      NEW
    • $19.95
    SKU:58817
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Aave Nainen
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Trendy chic 2 piece. dForce outfit with optimized settings for the layered Boho look. Includes adjustment and thickness morphs to apply after running a simulation.

    What's Included and Features

    • Boho Botique:Serenity (.DUF)
    • Skirt
      • Adj Length
      • Adjust-Expand
      • Thicken
    • Tapered Dress
      • Adj lBreast
      • Adj rBreast
      • Adj Length
      • Adjust-Expand
      • Adj Skirt
      • Thicken
    • Textures include:
      • 20 Texture, Height, Metallic, Normal and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

