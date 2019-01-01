dForce Boho Boutique Serenity

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:58817Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$19.95
SKU:58817Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Trendy chic 2 piece. dForce outfit with optimized settings for the layered Boho look. Includes adjustment and thickness morphs to apply after running a simulation.
Add-ons for this product.
What's Included and Features
- Boho Botique:Serenity (.DUF)
- Skirt
- Adj Length
- Adjust-Expand
- Thicken
- Tapered Dress
- Adj lBreast
- Adj rBreast
- Adj Length
- Adjust-Expand
- Adj Skirt
- Thicken
- Textures include:
- 20 Texture, Height, Metallic, Normal and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer