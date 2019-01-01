Loading...
dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $18.95
    • dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66137
    Artist:
    tentman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, tentman, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66137
    Artist:
    tentman
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    The Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is all about comfort, simplicity, and elegance.

    This Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Females comes with Shirt, Skirt and Sandals, plus 6 color options for shirt and 5 color options for skirt and sandals.

    It's simple enough to wear out with friends, and classical enough for any fancy dinner party.  Get it for your favorite Genesis 8 Female today!

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
    • Supported characters
      • Alexandra8
      • Babina8
      • Bridget8
      • Charlotte8
      • Darcy8
      • Ellithia8
      • Eva8
      • Gabriela8
      • Gia8
      • Jenni8
      • Kala8
      • Latonya8
      • Leisa8
      • MeiLin8
      • Monique8
      • Olympia8
      • Penny8
      • Stephanie8
      • Sydney8
      • Tasha8
      • TeenJane8
      • TeenJosie8
      • TeenKaylee8
      • TeenRaven8
      • Tika8
      • Victoria8
      • Zelara8
      • Aiko8
      • Aiko7 Clone
      • Girl8
      • Kanade8
      • Karyssa8
      • Mika8
      • Sakura8
    • Supported shapes
      • BodySize
      • BodyTone
      • Bodybuilder
      • Emaciated
      • Fitness
      • Heavy
      • Height
      • PearFigure
      • Thin
      • Voluptuous
    • Skirt(.DUF)
      • GlutesLowerDepth
      • GlutesSize
      • HipBoneSize
      • HipSize
      • LegsLength
      • ThighsSize
      • ThighsTone
      • Adj Long
      • Adj Short
      • Adj Thigh
      • Adj Belt Front
      • Adj Belt Side (L,R)
    • Shirt(.DUF)
      • ShouldersSize
      • UpperArmsSize
      • LatsSize
      • BreastsCleavage
      • BreastsDiameter
      • BreastsGone
      • BreastsImplants
      • BreastsSize
      • BreastsSmall
      • Adj Armpit (L,R)
      • Adj Elbow (L,R)
      • Adj Sleeve (L,R)
      • Adj Breast Big
      • Adj Wrinkle HD
    • Sandals(.DUF)
      • Adj Back (L,R)
      • Adj Instep (L,R)
      • Adj Toe (L,R)
    • Other Genesis8 Female Shapes supported by Auto-follow
    • Foot Pose
    • Materials:
      • 16 Iray Style options.
      • 16 3Delight Style options.
    • Textures Include: (.jpg)
      • 21 Texture, Diffuse, Bump and Displacement Maps (2560 x 2560 to 3500 x 3500)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.