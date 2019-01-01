-
SKU:66137Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
The Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is all about comfort, simplicity, and elegance.
This Outfit Set for Genesis 8 Females comes with Shirt, Skirt and Sandals, plus 6 color options for shirt and 5 color options for skirt and sandals.
It's simple enough to wear out with friends, and classical enough for any fancy dinner party. Get it for your favorite Genesis 8 Female today!
What's Included and Features
- dForce Aimy Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s): (.DUF)
- Supported characters
- Alexandra8
- Babina8
- Bridget8
- Charlotte8
- Darcy8
- Ellithia8
- Eva8
- Gabriela8
- Gia8
- Jenni8
- Kala8
- Latonya8
- Leisa8
- MeiLin8
- Monique8
- Olympia8
- Penny8
- Stephanie8
- Sydney8
- Tasha8
- TeenJane8
- TeenJosie8
- TeenKaylee8
- TeenRaven8
- Tika8
- Victoria8
- Zelara8
- Aiko8
- Aiko7 Clone
- Girl8
- Kanade8
- Karyssa8
- Mika8
- Sakura8
- Supported shapes
- BodySize
- BodyTone
- Bodybuilder
- Emaciated
- Fitness
- Heavy
- Height
- PearFigure
- Thin
- Voluptuous
- Skirt(.DUF)
- GlutesLowerDepth
- GlutesSize
- HipBoneSize
- HipSize
- LegsLength
- ThighsSize
- ThighsTone
- Adj Long
- Adj Short
- Adj Thigh
- Adj Belt Front
- Adj Belt Side (L,R)
- Shirt(.DUF)
- ShouldersSize
- UpperArmsSize
- LatsSize
- BreastsCleavage
- BreastsDiameter
- BreastsGone
- BreastsImplants
- BreastsSize
- BreastsSmall
- Adj Armpit (L,R)
- Adj Elbow (L,R)
- Adj Sleeve (L,R)
- Adj Breast Big
- Adj Wrinkle HD
- Sandals(.DUF)
- Adj Back (L,R)
- Adj Instep (L,R)
- Adj Toe (L,R)
- Other Genesis8 Female Shapes supported by Auto-follow
- Foot Pose
- Materials:
- 16 Iray Style options.
- 16 3Delight Style options.
- Textures Include: (.jpg)
- 21 Texture, Diffuse, Bump and Displacement Maps (2560 x 2560 to 3500 x 3500)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
