SKU:66703
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
The dForce Adore Me Outfit is inspired by the risque styles of the Ibiza nightlife with a high sense of fashion.
The Adore Me Outfit includes Dress, Dress Fatale, Choker, Bracelet, and Heels. You will find tons of Material Options for each clothing item plus an HDRI preset to get you started.
Product is made for dForce.
What's Included and Features
- dForce Adore Me Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Adore Me
- Adore Me Fatale (looser fit)
- Heels
- Gem Bracelet A
- Gem Bracelet B
- Thick Bracelet
- Thin Bracelet A
- Thin Bracelet B
- Thin Bracelet C
- Pose
- Adore Me Feet
- Material Options
- Hide Choker
- Show Choker
- Original Preset
- BnS Preset
- Base
- Base Heels
- Black
- Black Heels
- Pink
- Pink Heels
- Purple
- Purple Heels
- Red
- Red Heels
- Optional Metallicity
- Render Settings
- AMPC HDRI
- Textures Include
- 177 Texture, Bump & Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce Adore Me Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)