dForce 80's Valley Girl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Neon, dayglo, shopping malls and dropping quarters in arcade games, the 80's Valley Girl kit for Genesis 8 Female brings cold-war era nostalgia to your Daz Studio library. Set is complete with fully rigged dangling earrings, necklaces, jelly bracelets, lacey ruffled gloves and layered skirt, along with tights, leg warmers and flats, perfect for any retro material girl. DForce setup is included throughout as well as a variety of morphs and pose controls.

Includes bonus “Darkwave” 80's goth-punk style texture and material sets!

The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming