dForce 80's Valley Girl Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

SKU:66625
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
$22.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Neon, dayglo, shopping malls and dropping quarters in arcade games, the 80's Valley Girl kit for Genesis 8 Female brings cold-war era nostalgia to your Daz Studio library. Set is complete with fully rigged dangling earrings, necklaces, jelly bracelets, lacey ruffled gloves and layered skirt, along with tights, leg warmers and flats, perfect for any retro material girl. DForce setup is included throughout as well as a variety of morphs and pose controls.
Includes bonus “Darkwave” 80's goth-punk style texture and material sets!
The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming
What's Included and Features
- dForce 80's Valley Girl Outfit (.DUF)
- !Load All
- Beaded Necklace
- Swing L/R,/Up/Side
- Belt
- Waist Expand L/R Front/Rear
- Bracelet Left 1
- Bracelet Left 2
- Bracelet Right 1
- Bracelet Right 2
- Earrings
- Leggings
- Expand L/R Front/Rear
- Multi Shapes Necklace
- Ruffled Gloves
- Shirt
- Expand Chest
- Shldr Expand L/R
- Waist expand L/R Front/Rear
- Shoes
- Skirt
- Bottom Swing L/R Front/Rear
- Top Swing L/R Front/Rear
- Waist Expand L/R Front/Rear
- Tights
- Front Expand L/R Front/Rear
- Rear Expand L/R Front/Rear
- Waist Expand L/R Front/Rear
- Materials:
- !All
- Beaded Necklace
- Belt
- Bracelet Left 1
- Bracelet Left 2
- Bracelet Right 1
- Bracelet Right 2
- Earrings
- Leggings
- Multi Shapes Necklace
- Ruffled Gloves
- Shirt
- Shoes
- Skirt
- Tights
- !All Darkwave
- Beaded Necklace Darkwave
- Belt Darkwave
- Bracelet Left 1 Darkwave
- Bracelet Left 2 Darkwave
- Bracelet Right 1 Darkwave
- Bracelet Right 2 Darkwave
- Earrings Darkwave
- Leggings Darkwave
- Multi Shapes Necklace Darkwave
- Ruffled Gloves Darkwave
- Shirt Darkwave
- Shoes Darkwave
- Skirt Darkwave
- Tights Darkwave
- Supported Shapes
- Aiko 8
- Charlotte 8
- Monique 8
- Olympia 8
- Stephanie 8
- Teen Josie 8 Body
- Victoria 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Special Features:
- All clothing features dForce cloth simulation settings where applicable by default, with strategically painted skin weights for an optimized cloth sim experience.
- “rigid follow node” based rigging is used where applicable for distortion free buttons and other elements when posing or using the the variety of morphs and controls for adjustments.
- Skirt, Shirt, Belt and Leggings include a variety of adjustment morphs for use in layering over each other, as well as fully rigged ends/lengths and dForce simulation capability
- Textures:
- 112 PBR/Iray optimized texture files, at 4096x4096 resolution for base color, metalicity, roughness, normal and height
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- dForce 80's Valley Girl Outfit (.DUF)