DE Pamera for Rynne 8

  • $17.95
      NEW
    SKU:65969
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Dark-Elf
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Pamera for Rynne 8 is a mystery. She's a beautiful, youthful girl next door but she has a secret .... she's also a beautiful, young Elven Princess...........shhhhh

    DE Pamera for Rynne 8 comes with custom-sculpted head and body, and her skin made from high-resolution resources. She comes with multiple eye, make-up, lip, brow, lash and nails options, so you can customize her to be perfect for your render.

    What's Included and Features

    • DE Pamera for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
      • Pamera Preset
      • Pamera Head Apply/Remove
      • Pamera Body Apply/Remove
      • Pamera Brows
    • Material Options:
      • Base Mat
      • "Elf" Mat
      • 13 Eye Colors
      • 6 "Glowing" Eye Colors
      • 12 Makeup Options
      • 13 Eyelash Option
        • 8 Normal Colors
        • 6 "Elf" Colors
      • 13 Eyebrow Options
        • 8 Normal Colors
        • 6 "Elf" Colors
      • 14 Lips Options
      • 15 Nails Colours
    • Textures Include:
      • 81 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

