SKU:65969
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Pamera for Rynne 8 is a mystery. She's a beautiful, youthful girl next door but she has a secret .... she's also a beautiful, young Elven Princess...........shhhhh
DE Pamera for Rynne 8 comes with custom-sculpted head and body, and her skin made from high-resolution resources. She comes with multiple eye, make-up, lip, brow, lash and nails options, so you can customize her to be perfect for your render.
What's Included and Features
- DE Pamera for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- Pamera Preset
- Pamera Head Apply/Remove
- Pamera Body Apply/Remove
- Pamera Brows
- Material Options:
- Base Mat
- "Elf" Mat
- 13 Eye Colors
- 6 "Glowing" Eye Colors
- 12 Makeup Options
- 13 Eyelash Option
- 8 Normal Colors
- 6 "Elf" Colors
- 13 Eyebrow Options
- 8 Normal Colors
- 6 "Elf" Colors
- 14 Lips Options
- 15 Nails Colours
- Textures Include:
- 81 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- DE Pamera for Rynne 8 (.DUF)