-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66463Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
SKU:66463Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Serina is a strong and bold woman who's ready to fight off monsters or walk the red carpet in a movie premiere, maybe on the same day!
DD Serina for CJ 8's curves and muscle make a stunning silhouette, but her material options are what really make her shine. Serina comes with 10 Makeup, Lip, Eye, and Custom Nail colors, plus 3 Lash and Brow Options!
Serina also comes with an optional wrist tattoo, reflectance, translucency, and gloss so she'll be perfect for your scene.
What's Included and Features
- DD Serina for CJ 8: (.DUF)
- DD Serina Character Preset
- DD Serina Head Apply/Remove
- DD Serina Body Apply/Remove
- DD Serina Full Shape Apply/Remove
- DD Serina Fibermesh Brows
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Materials:
- Skin Default Mat
- Anatomical Elements mat
- Face Base No Makeup Option
- Face Blush Option
- 10 Natural Eye Colors
- 03 Lash Color Options
- 03 Brow Color Options
- 10 Makeup Options + Reset
- 10 Lip Options + Reset
- 01 Eyeliner Geoshell Apply + 2 Liner Options
- 10 Custom Nail Design Options + 1 Reset Default
- 01 Wrist Tattoo Apply/Remove
- Skin Bump High/Medium/Low settings
- Skin Translucency High/Medium/Low settings
- Skin Gloss High/Low settings
- 02 Skin Reflectance Tint options
- Textures Include:
- 57 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- DD Serina for CJ 8: (.DUF)