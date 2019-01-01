Serina is a strong and bold woman who's ready to fight off monsters or walk the red carpet in a movie premiere, maybe on the same day!

DD Serina for CJ 8's curves and muscle make a stunning silhouette, but her material options are what really make her shine. Serina comes with 10 Makeup, Lip, Eye, and Custom Nail colors, plus 3 Lash and Brow Options!

Serina also comes with an optional wrist tattoo, reflectance, translucency, and gloss so she'll be perfect for your scene.