DD Serina for CJ 8

    SKU:66463
    Artist:
    DisparateDreamer
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Serina is a strong and bold woman who's ready to fight off monsters or walk the red carpet in a movie premiere, maybe on the same day!

    DD Serina for CJ 8's curves and muscle make a stunning silhouette, but her material options are what really make her shine. Serina comes with 10 Makeup, Lip, Eye, and Custom Nail colors, plus 3 Lash and Brow Options!

    Serina also comes with an optional wrist tattoo, reflectance, translucency, and gloss so she'll be perfect for your scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • DD Serina for CJ 8: (.DUF)
      • DD Serina Character Preset
      • DD Serina Head Apply/Remove
      • DD Serina Body Apply/Remove
      • DD Serina Full Shape Apply/Remove
      • DD Serina Fibermesh Brows
      • Navel Apply/Remove
      • Nipples Apply/Remove
    • Materials:
      • Skin Default Mat
      • Anatomical Elements mat
      • Face Base No Makeup Option
      • Face Blush Option
      • 10 Natural Eye Colors
      • 03 Lash Color Options
      • 03 Brow Color Options
      • 10 Makeup Options + Reset
      • 10 Lip Options + Reset
      • 01 Eyeliner Geoshell Apply + 2 Liner Options
      • 10 Custom Nail Design Options + 1 Reset Default
      • 01 Wrist Tattoo Apply/Remove
      • Skin Bump High/Medium/Low settings
      • Skin Translucency High/Medium/Low settings
      • Skin Gloss High/Low settings
      • 02 Skin Reflectance Tint options
    • Textures Include:
      • 57 Texture, Bump, and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

