DD Risa for Rynne 8

    SKU:66119
    Artist:
    DisparateDreamer
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Risa is an adorable changeling girl. Whether she's more fae or human side, you decide!

    DD Risa for Rynne 8 comes with 12 dual-toned makeups, 12 lipstick options, and 10 vivid eye colors.

    Use the included lip color softer option to lighten the lips or one of the 9 eye glitter options to add a magical sparkle and subtle color change to her eyes.

    Risa also has extra fae ears and lips options for just a bit extra mischief or whimsy!

    What's Included and Features

    • DD Risa for Rynne 8: (.DUF)
      • DD Risa Full Character Preset
      • DD Risa Fibermesh Brows
      • DD Risa Head Apply/Remove
      • DD Risa Body Apply/Remove
      • DD Risa All Apply/Remove
      • Fae Ears Apply/Remove
      • Extra Lip Shape Apply/Remove
      • Nails Apply/Remove
      • Nipples Apply/Remove
      • Navel Apply/Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Base Skin All Maps
      • 02 Eyelash Options
      • 01 Brow Material
      • 10 Eye Colors
      • 09 Eye Glitter options
      • 12 Makeup Options
      • 12 Lip Colors + Softer Coverage Option
      • Default Lip Reset
      • 02 Face Blush Options
      • Default Face Reset
      • 12 Shimmery, dual-tone Nail Options
      • Default Nail Reset
      • 03 Translucency Level Presets
    • Textures Include:
      • 49 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

