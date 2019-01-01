-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66119Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$19.95
SKU:66119Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Risa is an adorable changeling girl. Whether she's more fae or human side, you decide!
DD Risa for Rynne 8 comes with 12 dual-toned makeups, 12 lipstick options, and 10 vivid eye colors.
Use the included lip color softer option to lighten the lips or one of the 9 eye glitter options to add a magical sparkle and subtle color change to her eyes.
Risa also has extra fae ears and lips options for just a bit extra mischief or whimsy!
What's Included and Features
- DD Risa for Rynne 8: (.DUF)
- DD Risa Full Character Preset
- DD Risa Fibermesh Brows
- DD Risa Head Apply/Remove
- DD Risa Body Apply/Remove
- DD Risa All Apply/Remove
- Fae Ears Apply/Remove
- Extra Lip Shape Apply/Remove
- Nails Apply/Remove
- Nipples Apply/Remove
- Navel Apply/Remove
- Material Options:
- Base Skin All Maps
- 02 Eyelash Options
- 01 Brow Material
- 10 Eye Colors
- 09 Eye Glitter options
- 12 Makeup Options
- 12 Lip Colors + Softer Coverage Option
- Default Lip Reset
- 02 Face Blush Options
- Default Face Reset
- 12 Shimmery, dual-tone Nail Options
- Default Nail Reset
- 03 Translucency Level Presets
- Textures Include:
- 49 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- 3 in 1 Dungarees for Genesis 3 & Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Tree and Swing Scene for Genesis 8
- dForce Peasant Dress for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Qiqi Twintail Hair For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Fox Kigurama for Genesis 8
- dForce Mid Summer Casual Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Emo Style for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Medieval Scene Kit
- DD Risa for Rynne 8: (.DUF)