Dauntless Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female

    • Dauntless Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66403
    Artist:
    Daz Originals lunchlady
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Warrior woman, sensual spy, classy assassin....

    You can have any mood desired with this complete pose and expression pack for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female!

    Dauntless Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female includes 20 full poses and mirror for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female, for 80 poses in total, plus Zero and Utility Expression poses.

    Easily add your own props and matching hand pose to make your scene edgy, or use them as-is for a subtle render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Dauntless Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • 1 Full Zero Pose for CJ 8
      • 20 Full Body Poses for CJ 8
      • 20 Full Body Pose Mirrors for CJ 8
      • 3 Utility Expression Poses (Zero All, Zero Expressio, and Zero Eyes)
      • 1 Full Zero Pose for Genesis 8 Female
      • 20 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Female
      • 20 Full Body Pose Mirrors for Genesis 8 Female

    Notes

