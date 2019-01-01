-
SKU:66403 Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$14.95
$14.95 Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Warrior woman, sensual spy, classy assassin....
You can have any mood desired with this complete pose and expression pack for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female!
Dauntless Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female includes 20 full poses and mirror for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female, for 80 poses in total, plus Zero and Utility Expression poses.
Easily add your own props and matching hand pose to make your scene edgy, or use them as-is for a subtle render.
What's Included and Features
- Dauntless Poses for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- 1 Full Zero Pose for CJ 8
- 20 Full Body Poses for CJ 8
- 20 Full Body Pose Mirrors for CJ 8
- 3 Utility Expression Poses (Zero All, Zero Expressio, and Zero Eyes)
- 1 Full Zero Pose for Genesis 8 Female
- 20 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- 20 Full Body Pose Mirrors for Genesis 8 Female
