Daniel for Genesis 8 Male

Daniel for Genesis 8 Male

  • $19.95
    SKU:66545
    Artist:
    Daz Originals
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet Daniel, a new African American Male character for Genesis 8 Male.

    Daniel 8 for Genesis 8 Male(s) is tall and handsome. He likes to go to the gym but prioritizes time with friends over gains. He's highly detailed and customizable so he'll fit in wherever you want him to!

    Get Daniel for your next render and see why he's perfect for your scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Daniel for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
      • Character Preset
      • Body Apply
      • Head Apply
    • Materials
      • Full material preset
    • Textures Include
      • 36 Texture, Bump, Normal Maps (50 x 250 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

