Loading...
Cozy Winter House

Cozy Winter House

  • $22.95
    • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $22.95
    SKU:66325
    Artist:
    PerspectX
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Cozy Winter House in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66325
    Artist:
    PerspectX
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    When the weather outside is frightful, the Cozy Winter House is delightful.

    The Cozy Winter House features an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide beautiful natural lighting, as well as a spacious loft for additional space, and is furnished with classy, minimalist white leather and wooden furniture for a modern touch.

    This house comes with tons of props so you can customize it for your next render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Cozy Winter House: (.DUF)
      • Cozy Winter House Preset
      • Ceiling
      • Chandelier
      • Deer
      • Dining Chair 1
      • Dining Table
      • Door
      • Fence
      • Floor
      • Floor Lamp
      • Front Structure
      • Fruit Bowl
      • Fruits
      • Rug
      • Sofa 1
      • Sofa 2
      • Stair Assembly
      • TV
      • Wall 1
      • Wall 2
      • Wall 3
      • Wall 4
    • Textures Include
      • 15 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (280 x 280 to 2500 x 2500)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.