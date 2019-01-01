-
SKU:66325
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
When the weather outside is frightful, the Cozy Winter House is delightful.
The Cozy Winter House features an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide beautiful natural lighting, as well as a spacious loft for additional space, and is furnished with classy, minimalist white leather and wooden furniture for a modern touch.
This house comes with tons of props so you can customize it for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Cozy Winter House: (.DUF)
- Cozy Winter House Preset
- Ceiling
- Chandelier
- Deer
- Dining Chair 1
- Dining Table
- Door
- Fence
- Floor
- Floor Lamp
- Front Structure
- Fruit Bowl
- Fruits
- Rug
- Sofa 1
- Sofa 2
- Stair Assembly
- TV
- Wall 1
- Wall 2
- Wall 3
- Wall 4
- Textures Include
- 15 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (280 x 280 to 2500 x 2500)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Cozy Winter House: (.DUF)