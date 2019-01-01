-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67033Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
SKU:67033Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Tristan 8 is just a dependable country boy.
With Country Boy Poses for Tristan 8, you get 30 full body poses for Tristan 8.
These poses cover everything from tipping his cap to lassoing, from hunting or riding horseback to doing work around the farm.
Get Country Boy Poses for Tristan 8 for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Country Boy Poses for Tristan 8: (.DUF)
- 30 Full Body Poses
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Country Boy Poses for Tristan 8: (.DUF)