Corporate Room

Corporate Room

    • Corporate Room in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:67061
    Artist:
    Neikdian
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Finished in tile and slate decor, the Corporate Room is where the big decisions are made.

    This room environment loads as a full scene preload and all objects are available separate or grouped together. Props can be hidden for added versatility with camera angles.

    Get the Corporate Room for your meeting, business, banking, and political elite scenes.

    What's Included and Features

    • Corporate Room (.DUF)
      • Corporate Room Preset
      • Props (Load with Preset and all Moveable):
        • Walls
        • Books
        • Floor
        • Vase01
        • Vase02
        • Wall frames
        • Ceiling
        • Sofa
      • Textures Include:
        • 16 Texture; Diffuse, Normal, Specular Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
      • Optimized for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

