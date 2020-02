Is there anything these boots can't do?

COG Jackboots for Genesis 8 Female are boots with two types of over-knee parts, morph for smoothing bootlegs, numerous morphs to adjust soles, heels and other parts of boots.

They come with Eight hiding options to hide various parts of boots and tons of textures: four metallic options for embossing, seven variants of main textures (each with 21 color variations), texture sets for smoothed bootlegs, ten color variations for stripes' buckles, twenty-one color variations for sole, sole's bottom and heel's tip.

With so many Options, COG Jackboots let you make any boot you like.