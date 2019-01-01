Reine must explore the darkness to avenge her father's death...

Sister to Ichigo, and secondary heiress of the tradition of an ancient Samurai family, Reine is a toon-ish and anime Samurai character. CO Reine and CO Reine Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) comes with 16 eye colors, 10 eye shadows, 8 lip colors, and 11 incredible body tattoos like Dragons, Phoenixes, Ghost, Koi, Snake, Flower and Warrior.

CO Reine comes with fixed expressions and her very own (and very special) Hair, with tons of Presets and Adjustments!

Get Reine for your next battle, underground, Samurai or geisha scene!