NEW
SKU:66079
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$25.95
Details
Reine must explore the darkness to avenge her father's death...
Sister to Ichigo, and secondary heiress of the tradition of an ancient Samurai family, Reine is a toon-ish and anime Samurai character. CO Reine and CO Reine Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) comes with 16 eye colors, 10 eye shadows, 8 lip colors, and 11 incredible body tattoos like Dragons, Phoenixes, Ghost, Koi, Snake, Flower and Warrior.
CO Reine comes with fixed expressions and her very own (and very special) Hair, with tons of Presets and Adjustments!
Get Reine for your next battle, underground, Samurai or geisha scene!
What's Included and Features
- CO Reine and CO Reine Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)（.DUF）
- CO Reine for Genesis 8 Female
- CO Reine Fullboy Apply/Remove
- CO Reine Head Apply/Remove
- CO Reine Body Apply/Remove
- Material
- CO Reine All Map
- 16 Eye Color
- 10 Eye Shadow
- 8 Lip Color
- 11 Body Tattoo
- 2 Dragon Tattoo
- 1 Ghost Tattoo
- 1 Koi Tattoo
- 4 Phoenix Tattoo
- 1 Snake
- 1 Warrior
- 1 Flower
- Expression Fixing McMs
- Eyes Close L/R
- Mouth Smile
- Mouth Smile Open
- Mouth Frown
- Mouth Lip Part
- CO Reine Hair For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- 50Adjustments,Blows.Shapes and Styles
- Reine Hair Tail
- 11 Adjustments
- 4 Tail Sibling Bone
- 12 Hair Color Options
- Reine Hair Knot
- 6 Adjustments
- 12 Hair Color Options
- Hair Preset:
- 5 Blows Preset
- 6 Style Preset
- 12 Hair Color Options
- Hair Supported Shapes
- Victoria 8
- Olympia 8
- Teen Joise 8
- Stephanie 8
- CO Ichigo
- Kanade 8
- Hannmei
- RS Pei
- Nam
- Maris
- Acicia
- Grace Young
- Sakura 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Textures Include
- 124 Textures,Bump,Displacement,Specular and Normal Maps (2048x2048 to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Preset(.DUF)
Notes
