Clifford Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s)

    SKU:65955
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Propschick
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
  • Details

    Looking for that perfect, slightly ordered but not-too-messy hair? Then Clifford Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) is right for you!

    Clifford hair is coiffed but not fussy, and brings an added touch of realism to your Genesis 8 Male characters.

    Get Clifford hair today.

    What's Included and Features

    • Clifford Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
      • AdjBackNeck
      • AdjLeftEar
      • AdjNeckLeft
      • AdjNeckRight
      • AdjRightEar
      • AdjSides
      • FrontMessy
      • FrontSpiked
      • SideBurnsLong
      • SidesSpiked
      • SidesThicken
      • TopLonger
      • TopSpiked
      • TopTall
      • TopWiden
      • UpperBackFull
      • UpperBackSpiked
      • UpperSidesFull
    • Supported Shapes
      • FHMEdward8
      • FHMFloyd8
      • FHMFloyd8_HDLv4
      • FHMLee8
      • FHMLucas8
      • FHMMichael8
      • FHMOllie8
      • FHMOwen8
      • FHMSanjay8
      • FHMTheBrute8
      • FHMTristan8
      • FHMVladimir8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Material Options
      • Black
      • Blonde
      • BlondeGolden
      • Brown
      • BrownDark
      • BrownLight
      • Grey
      • OrangeRed
      • Platinum
      • Red
      • RedOrange
      • SilveryBlack
    • Textures Include
      • 28 Texture, Specular, Transparency and Normal Maps (2000 x 2000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

