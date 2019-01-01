-
SKU:65955
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$18.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Looking for that perfect, slightly ordered but not-too-messy hair? Then Clifford Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) is right for you!
Clifford hair is coiffed but not fussy, and brings an added touch of realism to your Genesis 8 Male characters.
Get Clifford hair today.
What's Included and Features
- Clifford Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- AdjBackNeck
- AdjLeftEar
- AdjNeckLeft
- AdjNeckRight
- AdjRightEar
- AdjSides
- FrontMessy
- FrontSpiked
- SideBurnsLong
- SidesSpiked
- SidesThicken
- TopLonger
- TopSpiked
- TopTall
- TopWiden
- UpperBackFull
- UpperBackSpiked
- UpperSidesFull
- Supported Shapes
- FHMEdward8
- FHMFloyd8
- FHMFloyd8_HDLv4
- FHMLee8
- FHMLucas8
- FHMMichael8
- FHMOllie8
- FHMOwen8
- FHMSanjay8
- FHMTheBrute8
- FHMTristan8
- FHMVladimir8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Material Options
- Black
- Blonde
- BlondeGolden
- Brown
- BrownDark
- BrownLight
- Grey
- OrangeRed
- Platinum
- Red
- RedOrange
- SilveryBlack
- Textures Include
- 28 Texture, Specular, Transparency and Normal Maps (2000 x 2000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Clifford Hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)