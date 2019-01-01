Loading...
    SKU:67063
    Artist:
    3D Sugar
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Classy Room Environment and Poses is the ultimate modern, classy and girly combo pack!

    Includes a Bedroom with both bright day light and evening settings, beautiful and detail-driven props, full body and closet door poses options, and camera presets.

    Get the Classy Room for that lazy Sunday or pleasant morning scene.

    dForce simulation comes with a morph for the bedsheets to fit them even more snug within your scene

    What's Included and Features

    • dForce Full Preset
    • Full Preset
    • 04 Camera Prese
    • Lights On Iray Material
    • Lights Off Iray Material
    • 04 Closet Door poses options
    • 10 Full Body poses for Genesis 8 Female
    • 04 Render Presets

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

