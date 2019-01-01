-
The CJ 8 HD Add-on is here! This product contains high definition head and body morphs for CJ 8. Harness the power of HD and add unprecedented detail to your renders. Blur the lines between CG and reality with these intricate morphs sculpted at 64x the resolution of the base CJ 8 character.
What does HD mean for you?
- Morphs sculpted at 64x the resolution of the base figure.
- Sharper creases where you need them
- Smoother curves for an organic, natural look.
- More definition, and more details, without significant system overhead.
- See your details updated in real time (Viewport subdivision must be turned on).
- Fine details that don't rely on image maps and work across UV sets.
What's Included and Features
- CJ 8 HD
- CJ 8 HD Character Preset (.DUF)
- CJ 8 HD Full Body Shape
- CJ 8 HD Head Shape
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer