City Office Block

  • $24.95
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:64915
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Predatron
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    An office block with atrium, tower, offices, bench, trees, plants, street and lampposts. Comes with options for both night and day including several options to turn lights off and on. There are 2 Iray lighting setting for day and night.

    Optimised for DAZ Studio and Iray.

    What's Included and Features

    • City Office Block (DUF, DSF)
      • City Office Block Day
      • City Office Block Night
      • Atrium
      • Bench
      • Bush with Flowers x 2
      • Fig Plant x 4
      • Front Sign
      • Lamppost
      • Main Building
      • Large Planters
      • Sidewalk and Road
      • Street Tree x 1
      • Tree Indoors x 2
    • Render settings
      • Day
      • Night
    • Textures Included
      • 81 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Opacity, Roughness, Metallicity Maps (256x256 up to 4096x4096)
    • DAZ Studio Material Settings for Iray

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

