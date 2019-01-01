-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:64915Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:64915Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
An office block with atrium, tower, offices, bench, trees, plants, street and lampposts. Comes with options for both night and day including several options to turn lights off and on. There are 2 Iray lighting setting for day and night.
Optimised for DAZ Studio and Iray.
What's Included and Features
- City Office Block (DUF, DSF)
- City Office Block Day
- City Office Block Night
- Atrium
- Bench
- Bush with Flowers x 2
- Fig Plant x 4
- Front Sign
- Lamppost
- Main Building
- Large Planters
- Sidewalk and Road
- Street Tree x 1
- Tree Indoors x 2
- Render settings
- Day
- Night
- Textures Included
- 81 Diffuse, Normal, Bump, Opacity, Roughness, Metallicity Maps (256x256 up to 4096x4096)
- DAZ Studio Material Settings for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- City Office Block (DUF, DSF)