Get your characters in the Christmas spirit with Christmas Eve!

This beautiful Scandinavian-style living room creates a cozy holiday atmosphere with a warm fireplace, well-dressed Christmas tree, Christmas dining table and other decorative sets.

Every corner of the room gives you a different angle for a wonderful render. Comes with shader-friendly objects, plus 12 cameras and 12 light presets for them and ON/OFF tool for every object that has light.

Get Christmas Eve for your night before Christmas scene!