SKU:66053
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$21.95
Details
Get your characters in the Christmas spirit with Christmas Eve!
This beautiful Scandinavian-style living room creates a cozy holiday atmosphere with a warm fireplace, well-dressed Christmas tree, Christmas dining table and other decorative sets.
Every corner of the room gives you a different angle for a wonderful render. Comes with shader-friendly objects, plus 12 cameras and 12 light presets for them and ON/OFF tool for every object that has light.
Get Christmas Eve for your night before Christmas scene!
What's Included and Features
- Christmas Eve: (.DUF)
- CE Christmas Eve
- CE Armchair
- CE Buffet
- CE Candlestick 01
- CE Candlestick 02
- CE Candlestick 03
- CE Candlestick 04
- CE Candlestick 05
- CE Candlestick Home
- CE Chair
- CE Christmas tray
- CE Christmas tree
- CE Coffeetable
- CE Commode
- CE Decanter
- CE Decorative Christmas tree
- CE Deer
- CE Dining Table
- CE Fireplace
- CE Flower pot
- CE Lamp 01
- CE Lamp 02
- CE Magazine
- CE Minigift
- CE Orange
- CE Picture 01
- CE Picture 02
- CE Picture 03
- CE Picture 04
- CE Picture 05
- CE Picture 06
- CE Pillow
- CE Present 01
- CE Present 02
- CE Rug 01
- CE Rug 02
- CE Serving Set
- CE Set of plates
- CE Sofa Option 01
- CE Sofa Option 02
- CE Spruce branch
- CE Stars
- CE Vase 01
- CE Vase 02
- CE Wineglass
- CE Wreath 01
- CE Wreath 02
- Cameras
- 12 Camera presets
- Lights
- 12 render light presets
- 12 material light presets for props (Tool)
- CE Candle Off
- CE Candle On
- CE Christmas tree Off
- CE Christmas tree On
- CE Decorative Christmas tree Off
- CE Decorative Christmas tree On
- CE Fireplace Off
- CE Fireplace On
- CE Lamp Off
- CE Lamp On
- CE Stars Off
- CE Stars On
- Textures Include
- 123 Texture, Normal, Specular, and Normal Maps
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Christmas Eve: (.DUF)