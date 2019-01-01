Loading...
Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve

    Christmas Eve in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
  • Details

    Get your characters in the Christmas spirit with Christmas Eve!

    This beautiful Scandinavian-style living room creates a cozy holiday atmosphere with a warm fireplace, well-dressed Christmas tree, Christmas dining table and other decorative sets.

    Every corner of the room gives you a different angle for a wonderful render.  Comes with shader-friendly objects, plus 12 cameras and 12 light presets for them and ON/OFF tool for every object that has light.

    Get Christmas Eve for your night before Christmas scene!

    What's Included and Features

    • Christmas Eve: (.DUF)
      • CE Christmas Eve
      • CE Armchair
      • CE Buffet
      • CE Candlestick 01
      • CE Candlestick 02
      • CE Candlestick 03
      • CE Candlestick 04
      • CE Candlestick 05
      • CE Candlestick Home
      • CE Chair
      • CE Christmas tray
      • CE Christmas tree
      • CE Coffeetable
      • CE Commode
      • CE Decanter
      • CE Decorative Christmas tree
      • CE Deer
      • CE Dining Table
      • CE Fireplace
      • CE Flower pot
      • CE Lamp 01
      • CE Lamp 02
      • CE Magazine
      • CE Minigift
      • CE Orange
      • CE Picture 01
      • CE Picture 02
      • CE Picture 03
      • CE Picture 04
      • CE Picture 05
      • CE Picture 06
      • CE Pillow
      • CE Present 01
      • CE Present 02
      • CE Rug 01
      • CE Rug 02
      • CE Serving Set
      • CE Set of plates
      • CE Sofa Option 01
      • CE Sofa Option 02
      • CE Spruce branch
      • CE Stars
      • CE Vase 01
      • CE Vase 02
      • CE Wineglass
      • CE Wreath 01
      • CE Wreath 02
    • Cameras
      • 12 Camera presets
    • Lights
      • 12 render light presets
      • 12 material light presets for props (Tool)
        • CE Candle Off
        • CE Candle On
        • CE Christmas tree Off
        • CE Christmas tree On
        • CE Decorative Christmas tree Off
        • CE Decorative Christmas tree On
        • CE Fireplace Off
        • CE Fireplace On
        • CE Lamp Off
        • CE Lamp On
        • CE Stars Off
        • CE Stars On
    • Textures Include
      • 123 Texture, Normal, Specular, and Normal Maps
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

