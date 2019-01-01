Chiquita HD For Genesis 8 Female

Introducing Chiquita HD, a beautiful woman with a realistic skin. Though she is beautiful, Chiquita is different than those two dimensional photoshopped models: her imperfections make her perfect.

Custom shaped in Zbrush, Chiquita comes to in Genesis 8 with HD features built at SubD Level 4. Her beautiful HD textures (4096x4096) include a realistic skin with minor scars and blemishes for a hyper-realistic look from high quality reference photos.

Boasting fibermesh eyebrows and lashes, 10 Eye colours, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colours and 10 Nail and Toenail options, Chiquita is ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders.