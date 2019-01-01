Loading...
Chiquita HD For Genesis 8 Female

    • Chiquita HD For Genesis 8 Female in Vendor, iSourceTextures, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    Introducing Chiquita HD, a beautiful woman with a realistic skin. Though she is beautiful, Chiquita is different than those two dimensional photoshopped models: her imperfections make her perfect.

    Custom shaped in Zbrush, Chiquita comes to in Genesis 8 with HD features built at SubD Level 4. Her beautiful HD textures (4096x4096) include a realistic skin with minor scars and blemishes for a hyper-realistic look from high quality reference photos.

    Boasting fibermesh eyebrows and lashes, 10 Eye colours, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colours and 10 Nail and Toenail options, Chiquita is ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • IST Chiquita (.DUF)
    • Chiquita Shaping Presets:
      • Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
      • HD Details Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Fibermesh Eyebrows Apply
      • Fibermesh Eyelashes Apply
      • Morph Dials Included as standard
    • Material Presets:
      • 1 Base Skin + Genitalia Map
      • Eyebrows Remove
      • 10 L.I.E Eye Shadow Makeups + 1 Default
      • 05 L.I.E Lip Colors + 1 Default
      • 10 Nails + 1 Default
      • 10 Toenails + 1 Default
      • 10 Eye Colors
      • 06 Fibermesh Brow Colours
      • 06 Fibermesh Lash Colours
      • 1 Eyelash Option
    • Textures Include:
      • 89 Texture, Bump, Diffuse, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps
    • Daz Studio Iray ONLY! Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

