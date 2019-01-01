Chiquita HD For Genesis 8 Female

-
SKU:66605Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
Details
Introducing Chiquita HD, a beautiful woman with a realistic skin. Though she is beautiful, Chiquita is different than those two dimensional photoshopped models: her imperfections make her perfect.
Custom shaped in Zbrush, Chiquita comes to in Genesis 8 with HD features built at SubD Level 4. Her beautiful HD textures (4096x4096) include a realistic skin with minor scars and blemishes for a hyper-realistic look from high quality reference photos.
Boasting fibermesh eyebrows and lashes, 10 Eye colours, 10 L.I.E Make-up options, 10 L.I.E Lip colours and 10 Nail and Toenail options, Chiquita is ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders.
What's Included and Features
- IST Chiquita (.DUF)
- Chiquita Shaping Presets:
- Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
- HD Details Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Apply
- Fibermesh Eyelashes Apply
- Morph Dials Included as standard
- Material Presets:
- 1 Base Skin + Genitalia Map
- Eyebrows Remove
- 10 L.I.E Eye Shadow Makeups + 1 Default
- 05 L.I.E Lip Colors + 1 Default
- 10 Nails + 1 Default
- 10 Toenails + 1 Default
- 10 Eye Colors
- 06 Fibermesh Brow Colours
- 06 Fibermesh Lash Colours
- 1 Eyelash Option
- Textures Include:
- 89 Texture, Bump, Diffuse, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps
- Daz Studio Iray ONLY! Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer