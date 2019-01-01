-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66029Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66029Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Ah, the charming Chestnut Residence! Chestnut Residence is a gorgeous living room that mixes mid-century modern and modern aesthetics with elegance.
This contemporary designer's room is a nice, relaxing place for your characters to sit back and converse with one another. This product comes with 4 cameras already loaded for your convenience, as well as sunlight to get you started rendering a realistic scene as soon as you load it. Just select a camera, and render away!
What's Included and Features
- Chestnut Residence (.DUF)
- Environment:
- Chestnut Residence
- Textures Include:
- 29 Texture and Normal Maps (128 x 42 to 4000 x 3000)
- Environment:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Chestnut Residence (.DUF)