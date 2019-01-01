Ah, the charming Chestnut Residence! Chestnut Residence is a gorgeous living room that mixes mid-century modern and modern aesthetics with elegance.

This contemporary designer's room is a nice, relaxing place for your characters to sit back and converse with one another. This product comes with 4 cameras already loaded for your convenience, as well as sunlight to get you started rendering a realistic scene as soon as you load it. Just select a camera, and render away!