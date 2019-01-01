Loading...
Chestnut Residence

Chestnut Residence

  • $21.95
    • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:66029
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Illumination
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Chestnut Residence in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66029
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Illumination
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Ah, the charming Chestnut Residence! Chestnut Residence is a gorgeous living room that mixes mid-century modern and modern aesthetics with elegance.

    This contemporary designer's room is a nice, relaxing place for your characters to sit back and converse with one another. This product comes with 4 cameras already loaded for your convenience, as well as sunlight to get you started rendering a realistic scene as soon as you load it. Just select a camera, and render away!

    What's Included and Features

    • Chestnut Residence (.DUF)
      • Environment:
        • Chestnut Residence
      • Textures Include:
        • 29 Texture and Normal Maps (128 x 42 to 4000 x 3000)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.