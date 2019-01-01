Loading...
Charming Rogue: Showtime

    Charming Rogue: Showtime
    SKU:62613
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Moonscape Graphics sade
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

  • Details

    Charming Rogue: Showtime Textures adds 5 new highly detailed textures to this rocking dForce Charming Rogue for Genesis 8 Male(s)

    What's Included and Features

    • Charming Rogue: Showtime (.DUF)
      • 5 Charming Rogue Shirt
      • 5 Charming Rogue Pants
      • 5 Charming Rogue Boots
      • 5 Charming Rogue Necklace
      • 5 Charming Rogue Choker
    •  Textures Include
      • 105 Textures, Height, Metallic, Normals and Roughness Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

