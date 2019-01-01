-
SKU:65901
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
CDI Poses rfor Tristan 8 and Genesis 8 Male is the ultimate masculine pose and expression pack.
With CDI poses, Tristan and Genesis 8 Male take on the role of dad as he excercises, plays, works, crashes, and laughs with this versatile set of Capsces poses (PLUS seven expressions)!
What's Included and Features
- CDI Poses for Tristan 8 and Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- Poses:
- Available for Tristan 8 and Base Genesis 8 Male
- 01 Crawl
- 02 Crouch
- 01 Kick
- 01 Lean
- 01 Push
- 01 Recline
- 06 Sit
- 05 Stand
- 02 Stretch
- Expressions:
- Reset
- Laugh
- Playful
- Smile
- Snooze
- Winded
- Worried
- Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
