SKU:66455
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Leroy and Genesis 8 Male are debonair gentlemen of distinction with this sophisticated set of poses from Capsces Digital Ink.
CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male includes 20 polished poses and seven complimentary expressions so Leroy and Genesis 8 Male stand out of the crowd.
What's Included and Features
- CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
- Poses:
- Available for Leroy 8 and Base Genesis 8 Male
- 04 Lean
- 02 Recline
- 07 Sit
- 05 Stand
- 02 Walk
- Expressions:
- Reset
- Aggravated Left
- Aggravated Right
- Grumpy
- Laugh
- Smile LipsClosed
- Smile
- Tired
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
