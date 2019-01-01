Loading...
CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male

CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male

  • $15.95
    • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $15.95
    SKU:66455
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Capsces Digital Ink
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66455
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Capsces Digital Ink
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Leroy and Genesis 8 Male are debonair gentlemen of distinction with this sophisticated set of poses from Capsces Digital Ink.

    CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male includes 20 polished poses and seven complimentary expressions so Leroy and Genesis 8 Male stand out of the crowd.

    What's Included and Features

    • CDI Poses for Leroy 8 and Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • Available for Leroy 8 and Base Genesis 8 Male
        • 04 Lean
        • 02 Recline
        • 07 Sit
        • 05 Stand
        • 02 Walk
      • Expressions:
        • Reset
        • Aggravated Left
        • Aggravated Right
        • Grumpy
        • Laugh
        • Smile LipsClosed
        • Smile
        • Tired

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.