-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65867Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65867Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Cat lovers, look no further! Cat and Girl Poses for Genesis 8 Female is your perfect pose pack for Daz House Cat and your Genesis 8 Female. Your woman or girl character will love to interact with her favorite pet, and this pack comes with 25 interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Genesis 8 Females, Kanade, and Minto, for 75 interacting poses in total!
Get it right meow for your pet, childhood, or home sweet home scene.
What's Included and Features
- Cat and Girl Poses For Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Poses:
- 25 Interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Genesis 8 Female
- 25 Interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Kanade 8
- 25 Interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Minto (Young)
- Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Cat and Girl Poses For Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)