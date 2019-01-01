Loading...
Cat and Girl Poses For Genesis 8 Female

Cat and Girl Poses For Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:65867
Artist: aurora breeze
Compatible Figures: Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software: DAZ Studio 4.12
    SKU:65867
    Artist:
    aurora breeze
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
  • Details

    Cat lovers, look no further!  Cat and Girl Poses for Genesis 8 Female is your perfect pose pack for Daz House Cat and your Genesis 8 Female.  Your woman or girl character will love to interact with her favorite pet, and this pack comes with 25 interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Genesis 8 Females, Kanade, and Minto, for 75 interacting poses in total!

    Get it right meow for your pet, childhood, or home sweet home scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Cat and Girl Poses For Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • 25 Interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Genesis 8 Female
        • 25 Interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Kanade 8
        • 25 Interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Minto (Young)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

