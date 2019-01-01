Cat lovers, look no further! Cat and Girl Poses for Genesis 8 Female is your perfect pose pack for Daz House Cat and your Genesis 8 Female. Your woman or girl character will love to interact with her favorite pet, and this pack comes with 25 interacting poses for Daz House Cat and Genesis 8 Females, Kanade, and Minto, for 75 interacting poses in total!

Get it right meow for your pet, childhood, or home sweet home scene.