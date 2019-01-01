Loading...
Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8

Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8

  • $17.95
    • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $17.95
    SKU:67377
    Artist:
    Cherubit
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 in Vendor, Cherubit, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:67377
    Artist:
    Cherubit
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Carlos Miguel is a handsome Mexican male character for Dain 8.

    Get Carlos Miguel and bring a new dynamic character to Dain 8!

    What's Included and Features

    • Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 (.DUF)
      • Carlos Miguel Fibermesh Eyebrows
      • Full Body Apply/REM
      • Head Apply/REM
      • Body Apply/REM
      • HD Head Apply/REM
      • HD Body Apply/REM
      • Cornea Bulge On/OFF
      • Navel On/OFF
      • Nipples On/OFF
    • Material Presets
      • Skin
      • Anatomical Elements Circumsized
      • Anatomical Elements Uncircumsized
      • Torso Default
      • Torso Anatomical Element
      • 09 Eyebrows
      • 07 Eyes
      • Skin Gloss Default
      • Skin Gloss Sweaty
      • Normal Maps ON/Off
    • Textures Include
      • 41 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.