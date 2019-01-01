-
SKU:67377
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Carlos Miguel is a handsome Mexican male character for Dain 8.
Get Carlos Miguel and bring a new dynamic character to Dain 8!
What's Included and Features
- Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 (.DUF)
- Carlos Miguel Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Full Body Apply/REM
- Head Apply/REM
- Body Apply/REM
- HD Head Apply/REM
- HD Body Apply/REM
- Cornea Bulge On/OFF
- Navel On/OFF
- Nipples On/OFF
- Material Presets
- Skin
- Anatomical Elements Circumsized
- Anatomical Elements Uncircumsized
- Torso Default
- Torso Anatomical Element
- 09 Eyebrows
- 07 Eyes
- Skin Gloss Default
- Skin Gloss Sweaty
- Normal Maps ON/Off
- Textures Include
- 41 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Carlos Miguel HD for Dain 8 (.DUF)