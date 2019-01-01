Meet Burchard, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Male. Burchard HD for Tristan 8 is handsome, athletic, and brawny, and has a great personal style that he follows almost as meticulously as his gym routine!

The head and body for Burchard are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and high-quality photo references built his skin for depth and detail.

Get Burchard for your urban, gym, beach, or jungle scene today!