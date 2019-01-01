Loading...
    • Burchard HD for Tristan 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:65565
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Meet Burchard, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Male.  Burchard HD for Tristan 8 is handsome, athletic, and brawny, and has a great personal style that he follows almost as meticulously as his gym routine!

    The head and body for Burchard are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and high-quality photo references built his skin for depth and detail.

    Get Burchard for your urban, gym, beach, or jungle scene today!

    What's Included and Features

    • Burchard HD for Tristan 8 (.DUF)
      • Burchard Full Character Preset
      • Burchard Head Apply/Rem
      • Burchard Body Apply/Rem
      • Burchard Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Burchard Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MATs
      • Anatomical Elements MATs
    • Eyes Options
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colors
      • Eyelid Shadow Options
    • Body Options
      • Normal Maps Apply/Rem
      • 3 Translucency Strength Options
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 58 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

