NEW
SKU:65565
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Meet Burchard, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Male. Burchard HD for Tristan 8 is handsome, athletic, and brawny, and has a great personal style that he follows almost as meticulously as his gym routine!
The head and body for Burchard are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and high-quality photo references built his skin for depth and detail.
Get Burchard for your urban, gym, beach, or jungle scene today!
What's Included and Features
- Burchard HD for Tristan 8 (.DUF)
- Burchard Full Character Preset
- Burchard Head Apply/Rem
- Burchard Body Apply/Rem
- Burchard Nipples Apply/Rem
- Burchard Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MATs
- Anatomical Elements MATs
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Eyelid Shadow Options
- Body Options
- Normal Maps Apply/Rem
- 3 Translucency Strength Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 58 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
