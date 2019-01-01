-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66245Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66245Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Remember those hot summer days as a kid? Nothing was better than a slushie from the corner store, unless it was a snow-cone at the carnival!
Brain Freeze brings back those summer memories of icy treats with slushie and snow-cone props, each with seven material presets (in all the popular flavors!), as well as wearable presets and hand poses for each.
Also included are ten hierarchical poses to go with the props. Each pose thumbnail has been marked and labeled with the appropriate prop and hand that the hierarchical pose uses.
There are ten expression presets to match the poses and also expression dials so you can combine them to make your own new expressions.
Slushie prop comes with and without a logo. As a bonus, there are also matching tongue colors. Tongue colors use diffuse overlay so they can be applied to any character (Even male ones!).
Get Brain Freeze Props, Poses and Expressions for your summer, carnival, beach, or boardwalk or hot scene today!
What's Included and Features
- Brain Freeze Props, Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female:
- Props
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone
- Brain Freeze Slushie Cup
- Wearables
- Slushie Cup Base Female Left Wearable
- Slushie Cup Base Female Right Wearable
- Sno Cone Base Female Left Wearable
- Sno Cone Base Female Right Wearable
- Materials Iray
- Brain Freeze Slushie !Default Material
- Brain Freeze Slushie Blue Raspberry
- Brain Freeze Slushie Cherry
- Brain Freeze Slushie Cotton Candy
- Brain Freeze Slushie Grape
- Brain Freeze Slushie Lemon-Lime
- Brain Freeze Slushie Orange
- Brain Freeze Slushie Pineapple
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone !Default Material
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Blue Raspberry
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Cherry
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Cotton Candy
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Grape
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Lemon-Lime
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Orange
- Brain Freeze Sno Cone Pineapple
- Brain Freeze Tongue Blue
- Brain Freeze Tongue Green
- Brain Freeze Tongue Orange
- Brain Freeze Tongue Pink
- Brain Freeze Tongue Purple
- Brain Freeze Tongue Red
- Brain Freeze Tongue Yellow
- Poses
- 10 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Base Female
- Zero Pose
- Expressions (.DUF)
- 10 Full Face Expressions
- Zero Expression
- Textures Include:
- 9 Texture, Bum, Displacement, Height, Glossiness, Normal, Roughness, Specular, and Transparency (2048 x 2048)
- Props
NotesAll Poses have been created with limits OFF.
- Brain Freeze Props, Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female: