Brain Freeze Props, Poses and Expressions for Genesis 8 Female:

Remember those hot summer days as a kid? Nothing was better than a slushie from the corner store, unless it was a snow-cone at the carnival!

Brain Freeze brings back those summer memories of icy treats with slushie and snow-cone props, each with seven material presets (in all the popular flavors!), as well as wearable presets and hand poses for each.

Also included are ten hierarchical poses to go with the props. Each pose thumbnail has been marked and labeled with the appropriate prop and hand that the hierarchical pose uses.

There are ten expression presets to match the poses and also expression dials so you can combine them to make your own new expressions.

Slushie prop comes with and without a logo. As a bonus, there are also matching tongue colors. Tongue colors use diffuse overlay so they can be applied to any character (Even male ones!).

Get Brain Freeze Props, Poses and Expressions for your summer, carnival, beach, or boardwalk or hot scene today!