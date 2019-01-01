-
SKU:66939
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$14.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Hey YOU!! You're outta here!
Bouncer Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) is the best way to keep the peace at any nightclub, sporting event, private party or political rally.
What's Included and Features
- Bouncer Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)
- Expressions
- Bouncer Angry
- Bouncer Charming
- Bouncer Cheeky
- Bouncer Eye Roll
- Bouncer Glare
- Bouncer Sad
- Bouncer Zero Neutral
- Poses
- Bouncer Alpha
- Bouncer Check Behind
- Bouncer Come In
- Bouncer Denied Entry
- Bouncer Device Communication
- Bouncer Dukes Up
- Bouncer Flying Punch
- Bouncer Kick
- Bouncer Leaning Arms Crossed
- Bouncer Leaning Share
- Bouncer Pointing
- Bouncer Power Pose
- Bouncer Questioning
- Bouncer Sitting Injured
- Bouncer Stop
- Bouncer Super Pose
- Bouncer Tackle
- Bouncer Take Cover
- Bouncer Transmission And Halt
- Bouncer You May Enter
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Bouncer Poses for Dain 8 and Genesis 8 Male(s) (.DUF)