Blanchette for Genesis 8 Female

Blanchette is an astounding and unique character for Genesis 8 Female.

There's more to Blanchette than meets the eye — she comes with 12 Eye, Makeup, and Lip colors, plus 8 Eyebrows, 7 Skin Utility Options, and 5 Nail Colors. Included are her stunning and colorful Body and Face Paint options!

Get Blanchette for your next hybrid, warrior, or fantasy scene, or any render where you need someone special.