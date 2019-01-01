-
SKU:66785
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Blanchette is an astounding and unique character for Genesis 8 Female.
There's more to Blanchette than meets the eye — she comes with 12 Eye, Makeup, and Lip colors, plus 8 Eyebrows, 7 Skin Utility Options, and 5 Nail Colors. Included are her stunning and colorful Body and Face Paint options!
Get Blanchette for your next hybrid, warrior, or fantasy scene, or any render where you need someone special.
What's Included and Features
- Blanchette for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Blanchette Character Preset
- Blanchette Complete Apply/Remove
- Blanchette Head Apply/Remove
- Blanchette Body Apply/Remove
- Blanchette Nipples Apply/Remove
- Blanchette Nails Apply/Remove
- 3 Hair Props
- Fibermesh Eyebrows
- Fibermesh Eyelashes
- Anatomical Elements Hair
- Material Options
- Base Skin
- Body Paint Apply/Remove
- 01 Eyelashes
- 12 Eye Colors
- 12 Makeup Options + Natural Face
- 12 Lip Colors + Natural Lips
- 8 Eyebrow Colors
- 07 Skin Utility Options
- 05 Nail Colors + Natural Nails
- Textures Include
- 63 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Specular, Reflection, Translucency, Transparency and Normal Maps (2048 x 2048 up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Classic Long Curly Hair with dForce for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Kanade Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Goddess of Grandeur Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Haydina Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Goddess of Grandeur Outfit Textures
- dForce Kay Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- dForce Vampiress Outfit and Poses For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- X-Fashion Clown Costume for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Blanchette for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)