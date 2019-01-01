Loading...
Birdie for Rynne 8

Birdie for Rynne 8

      NEW
    SKU:66159
    Artist:
    Quixotry
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Birdie is a stylized character for Rynne 8.

    She comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, ten eye color options, six nail colors, two eyebrow and eyelash colors, five makeup options, a blush only option, and four lipstick colors.

    What's Included and Features

    • Birdie for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
      • Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Fibermesh Brows
    • Material Options
      • QX Birdie Full Default Material Preset
      • QX Birdie Full Alternate Material Preset
      • Eyebrow Colors:
        • Dark/Black
        • Brown
      • Eyelash Materials:
        • Dark/Black
        • Brown
      • 10 Eye Colors
      • Fingernail Polish:
        • 6 Nail Colors
        • 1 Polish Off Preset
      • Makeup:
        • 4 Eyeshadow and Blush Options
        • Blush Only Option
        • 4 Lipstick Colors
    • Textures Include:
      • 52 Texture, Bump, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

