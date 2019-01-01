-
SKU:66159
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Birdie is a stylized character for Rynne 8.
She comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, ten eye color options, six nail colors, two eyebrow and eyelash colors, five makeup options, a blush only option, and four lipstick colors.
What's Included and Features
- Birdie for Rynne 8 (.DUF)
- Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Brows
- Material Options
- QX Birdie Full Default Material Preset
- QX Birdie Full Alternate Material Preset
- Eyebrow Colors:
- Dark/Black
- Brown
- Eyelash Materials:
- Dark/Black
- Brown
- 10 Eye Colors
- Fingernail Polish:
- 6 Nail Colors
- 1 Polish Off Preset
- Makeup:
- 4 Eyeshadow and Blush Options
- Blush Only Option
- 4 Lipstick Colors
- Textures Include:
- 52 Texture, Bump, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Birdie for Rynne 8 (.DUF)