Battleworn Female Bot - Genesis 3 and 8 Female Texture Set

    SKU:66637
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    She may have bumps, scrapes, and a few misfiring circuits, but this droid's programming won't let her power down until orders are executed.

    The Battleworn Female Bot for Genesis 3 and 8 Females is a damaged and grungy texture set featuring a blend of metal and skin and offered in 3 carefully crafted MAT icons with further customizable options.

    While no one knows how long she'll keep ticking, this Bot is perfect for your next freaky dark horror, sci-fi, futuristic and apocalyptic render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Battleworn Female Bot - Genesis 3 and 8 Female Texture Set: (.DUF)
    • Compatible With Genesis 3 + Genesis 8 Female Characters
    • Optional: Can be used with Genesis 3 + Genesis 8 Male Characters (although the design leans towards female characters)
    • 3 Preload All MAT icons:
      • Battleworn Female Bot Silver
      • Battleworn Female Bot Cherry
      • Battleworn Female Bot Blue
    • Individual MAT icons:
      • Eyes Glow White
      • Eyes Glow Cherry
      • Eyes Glow Blue
      • Fingernail Silver
      • Fingernail Dark Cherry
      • Fingernail Dark Blue
      • Torso Silver
      • Torso Cherry
      • Torso Blue
      • Toenail Silver
      • Toenail Cherry
      • Toenail Blue
      • Lips Dark
      • Lips Neutral
      • Lips Cherry
    • Textures Include:
      • 61 Texture, Diffuse, Roughness, Bump, Metal, Displacement, Normal, and Alpha Maps (1600 x 1600 to 8192 x 8192)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

