SKU:66637
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
She may have bumps, scrapes, and a few misfiring circuits, but this droid's programming won't let her power down until orders are executed.
The Battleworn Female Bot for Genesis 3 and 8 Females is a damaged and grungy texture set featuring a blend of metal and skin and offered in 3 carefully crafted MAT icons with further customizable options.
While no one knows how long she'll keep ticking, this Bot is perfect for your next freaky dark horror, sci-fi, futuristic and apocalyptic render.
What's Included and Features
- Battleworn Female Bot - Genesis 3 and 8 Female Texture Set: (.DUF)
- Compatible With Genesis 3 + Genesis 8 Female Characters
- Optional: Can be used with Genesis 3 + Genesis 8 Male Characters (although the design leans towards female characters)
- 3 Preload All MAT icons:
- Battleworn Female Bot Silver
- Battleworn Female Bot Cherry
- Battleworn Female Bot Blue
- Individual MAT icons:
- Eyes Glow White
- Eyes Glow Cherry
- Eyes Glow Blue
- Fingernail Silver
- Fingernail Dark Cherry
- Fingernail Dark Blue
- Torso Silver
- Torso Cherry
- Torso Blue
- Toenail Silver
- Toenail Cherry
- Toenail Blue
- Lips Dark
- Lips Neutral
- Lips Cherry
- Textures Include:
- 61 Texture, Diffuse, Roughness, Bump, Metal, Displacement, Normal, and Alpha Maps (1600 x 1600 to 8192 x 8192)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer