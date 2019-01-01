Battleworn Female Bot - Genesis 3 and 8 Female Texture Set

She may have bumps, scrapes, and a few misfiring circuits, but this droid's programming won't let her power down until orders are executed.

The Battleworn Female Bot for Genesis 3 and 8 Females is a damaged and grungy texture set featuring a blend of metal and skin and offered in 3 carefully crafted MAT icons with further customizable options.

While no one knows how long she'll keep ticking, this Bot is perfect for your next freaky dark horror, sci-fi, futuristic and apocalyptic render.