Auto Face Enhancer Skin HD Details for Genesis 8 Female(s)

Introducing Auto Face Enhancer Skin HD Details. This product adds skin bump to AFE Geometry, adding that realism to your renders by giving your characters skin more detail on close up.

Play with the details to create your character's skin texture in 3D.

You can add skin pores, lips bump, age lines and 3d micro skin on the subdivision level 3 of the AFE mesh. The ability to hold more geometry on the face leverage the high geometry count on the overall body and mesh of Genesis 8 figure. Now you can see facial movement with high detail on the face. When you need to create that detail looking woman when you need to make her really good looking. Fear no more on the close-up now.

The product also contains 3 sample settings and easy control to set and reset skin details.

As a bonus, the product also contains Atlas maps for Genesis and AFE for a game engine output.