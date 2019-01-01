Auto Face Enhancer HD With PowerPose for Genesis 8 Male(s)

Auto Face Enhancer adds detail to wrinkle and visualize HD at SudD-2 on the Facial Geometry with simple and easy On and Off buttons!

PowerPose Auto Face Enhancer HD: Using the PowerPose plug-in in Daz Studio, Genesis 8 Male Auto Face Enhancer comes with a new expression interface. The click and drag interface makes both symmetrical or asymmetrical facial expressions new and effortless with organic wrinkle enhancement.

If you like to add HD Skin detail on the AFE mesh, add the Auto Face Enhancer Skin HD Details for the high-end user who likes to see high geometry skin bumps.