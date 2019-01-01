Loading...
    • Auto Face Enhancer HD With PowerPose for Genesis 8 Male(s) in Animation and Poses, Expressions, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    Artist:
    D.Master
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Auto Face Enhancer adds detail to wrinkle and visualize HD at SudD-2 on the Facial Geometry with simple and easy On and Off buttons!

    PowerPose Auto Face Enhancer HD: Using the PowerPose plug-in in Daz Studio, Genesis 8 Male Auto Face Enhancer comes with a new expression interface. The click and drag interface makes both symmetrical or asymmetrical facial expressions new and effortless with organic wrinkle enhancement.

    If you like to add HD Skin detail on the AFE mesh, add the Auto Face Enhancer Skin HD Details for the high-end user who likes to see high geometry skin bumps.

    What's Included and Features

    • Auto Face Enhancer (.DUF)
      • PowerPose Auto Face Enhancer
      • Sticky Lips Control in (Powerpose)
      • Eyelids Motion Control In (Powerpose)
      • Keyed open mouth morphs expression
      • Forehead Wrinkle Auto Control
      • Work with all Genesis Male characters
      • All Hd Expression Morphs Are Linked To Auto Face Enhancer
      • Mesh Smooth on AFE Mesh for (full character shape only)
      • Qweller
      • GiantHD
      • Krampus
      • Ollie
      • Orc
      • The Brute
      • Bain
      • Christian
      • Connor
      • Dain
      • Darius
      • Diego
      • Edward
      • Elios
      • Floyd
      • Hudson
      • Landon
      • Lee
      • Leroy
      • Lucas
      • Maxx
      • Michael
      • Mr.Woo
      • Nix 8
      • Owen
      • Ryker
      • Sanjay
      • Silas
      • Tobyn
      • Tristan
      • Rocco
      • Vergil
      • Vladimir
      • Atlas
      • Billy
      • Pace
      • Potono
      • Toon Boy (Shape)
      • Toon Dwayne
      • Toon Hero
      • Yuzuru

