Aron HD for Genesis 8 Male

Aron HD for Genesis 8 Male

    Aron HD for Genesis 8 Male
    SKU:65169
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Meet Aron HD!

    Aron is a handsome, brawny, and intelligent African-American character for Genesis 8 Male. He loves working out, listening to podcasts and is secretly an excellent cook!

    Aron HD comes with lots eye, Fibermesh eyebrow, and body options to be highly customizable.

    What's Included and Features

    • Aron HD for Genesis 8 Male (.DUF)
      • Aron Full Character Preset
      • Aron Head Apply/Rem
      • Aron Body Apply/Rem
      • Aron Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Aron Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MATs
      • Anatomical Elements MATs
    • Eyes Options
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colors
      • Eyelid Shadow Options
      • Guyliner L.I.E. Option
    • Body Options
      • Normal Maps Apply/Rem
      • 3 Translucency Strength Options
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 58 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

