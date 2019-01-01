The A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit for Genesis 8 Female is a multi functional, all-terrain exo-suit in three color schemes: Red Ant, Black Ant and Army Ant.

This versatile power armor can be used to build your own A.N.T army or to transform your female character into a Super Hero, a star fighter pilot, a hoverbike racer, deep sea explorer, silent assassin, or part of the future police-force. Maybe she'll take to the skies with built-in jet packs!

The A.N.T.S. suit includes Helmet, Armer, Pauldrons, Gloves, Boots, Chest Armor, Sleeves, and Bracers, plus Corset, Earrings, and Under-suit (bodysuit).

The possibilities are endless, but one thing is for sure... the A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit is always ready for action!