-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66929Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$32.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66929Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit for Genesis 8 Female is a multi functional, all-terrain exo-suit in three color schemes: Red Ant, Black Ant and Army Ant.
This versatile power armor can be used to build your own A.N.T army or to transform your female character into a Super Hero, a star fighter pilot, a hoverbike racer, deep sea explorer, silent assassin, or part of the future police-force. Maybe she'll take to the skies with built-in jet packs!
The A.N.T.S. suit includes Helmet, Armer, Pauldrons, Gloves, Boots, Chest Armor, Sleeves, and Bracers, plus Corset, Earrings, and Under-suit (bodysuit).
The possibilities are endless, but one thing is for sure... the A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit is always ready for action!
What's Included and Features
- A.N.T.S for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
- A.N.T.S Full Black Set (3 variants)
- A.N.T.S Full Red Set (3 variants)
- A.N.T.S Full Army Set (3 variants)
- A.N.T.S Helmet
- A.N.T.S Chest Armor
- A.N.T.S Under-suit
- A.N.T.S Sleeves
- A.N.T.S Bracers
- A.N.T.S. Pauldrons
- A.N.T.S Corset
- A.N.T.S Gloves
- A.N.T.S Boots
- A.N.T.S Collar
- A.N.T.S Pants
- A.N.T.S Ear rings
- Supported Shapes
- FBMBabina8
- FBMBridget8
- FBMBrienne8
- FBMDarcy8
- FBMJenni8
- FBMLeisa8
- FBMLeony8
- FHMMonique8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMRynne8
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMBJAmira
- FBMBJNadya
- FBMBJMisumi
- FHMBJMurphy
- FBMBJMisha
- FBMBJLyra
- FBMBJSahel
- FBMRobyn8
- FBMRhogue8
- FBMSasha8
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodybuilder
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMEmaciated
- FBMFitness
- FBMFitnessSize
- FBMHeavy
- FBMHeight
- FBMThin
- FBMWeight
- Other Shapes Supported by Auto-follow
- 38 Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- 25 A.N.T.S Dynamic Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- Textures Include
- 252 Texture, Emissive, Gloss, Normal, Specular, Diffuse, Metallic, Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
NotesNo
- A.N.T.S for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)