A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit for Genesis 8 Female

      NEW
    Artist:
    Dajenksta
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    The A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit for Genesis 8 Female is a multi functional, all-terrain exo-suit in three color schemes: Red Ant, Black Ant and Army Ant.

    This versatile power armor can be used to build your own A.N.T army or to transform your female character into a Super Hero, a star fighter pilot, a hoverbike racer, deep sea explorer, silent assassin, or part of the future police-force.  Maybe she'll take to the skies with built-in jet packs!

    The A.N.T.S. suit includes Helmet, Armer, Pauldrons, Gloves, Boots, Chest Armor, Sleeves, and Bracers, plus Corset, Earrings, and Under-suit (bodysuit).

    The possibilities are endless, but one thing is for sure... the A.N.T.S Armored Nano Tech Suit is always ready for action!

    What's Included and Features

    • A.N.T.S for Genesis 8 Female(s) (.DUF)
      • A.N.T.S Full Black Set (3 variants)
      • A.N.T.S Full Red Set (3 variants)
      • A.N.T.S Full Army Set (3 variants)
      • A.N.T.S Helmet
      • A.N.T.S Chest Armor
      • A.N.T.S Under-suit
      • A.N.T.S Sleeves
      • A.N.T.S Bracers
      • A.N.T.S. Pauldrons
      • A.N.T.S Corset
      • A.N.T.S Gloves
      • A.N.T.S Boots
      • A.N.T.S Collar
      • A.N.T.S Pants
      • A.N.T.S Ear rings
    • Supported Shapes
      • FBMBabina8
      • FBMBridget8
      • FBMBrienne8
      • FBMDarcy8
      • FBMJenni8
      • FBMLeisa8
      • FBMLeony8
      • FHMMonique8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMRynne8
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMBJAmira
      • FBMBJNadya
      • FBMBJMisumi
      • FHMBJMurphy
      • FBMBJMisha
      • FBMBJLyra
      • FBMBJSahel
      • FBMRobyn8
      • FBMRhogue8
      • FBMSasha8
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodybuilder
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMEmaciated
      • FBMFitness
      • FBMFitnessSize
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMHeight
      • FBMThin
      • FBMWeight
      • Other Shapes Supported by Auto-follow
    • 38 Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • 25 A.N.T.S Dynamic Poses for Genesis 8 Female
    • Textures Include
      • 252 Texture, Emissive, Gloss, Normal, Specular, Diffuse, Metallic, Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

