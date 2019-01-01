-
Details
Keep your valuables secure in this thick walled, 1800's style vault.
The safe is fully articulated with moving wheels, door, rods, dial and lock handle.
Set includes new, antiqued and rusted material presets for both Iray and 3Delight.
What's Included and Features
- Antique Safe (.DUF)
- 1 Safe Figure
- 3 Material Presets
- New
- Rusted
- Antique
- Textures Include:
- 8 Texture, Reflection and Normal Maps (up to 4096x4096)
- Daz Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
- Daz Material Presets for iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Antique Safe (.DUF)