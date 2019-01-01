Loading...
Antique Safe

Antique Safe

  • $16.95
    • Antique Safe in Vendor, Age of Armour, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:66113
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Age of Armour
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Antique Safe in Vendor, Age of Armour, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Antique Safe in Vendor, Age of Armour, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Antique Safe in Vendor, Age of Armour, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Antique Safe in Vendor, Age of Armour, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66113
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Age of Armour
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Keep your valuables secure in this thick walled, 1800's style vault.

    The safe is fully articulated with moving wheels, door, rods, dial and lock handle.
    Set includes new, antiqued and rusted material presets for both Iray and 3Delight.

    What's Included and Features

    • Antique Safe (.DUF)
      • 1 Safe Figure
    • 3 Material Presets
      • New
      • Rusted
      • Antique
    • Textures Include:
      • 8 Texture, Reflection and Normal Maps (up to 4096x4096)
    • Daz Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
    • Daz Material Presets for iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.