Ancient Stones - Masonry, Stone and Brickwork Shaders for DS and Iray

Get astounding stone Shaders with this excellent bundle of high resolution brick and stone work shaders for Daz Studio. Based on high-resolution images taken in Norwich in the UK, these Shaders encompass architecture and materials from roman to Victorian bricks, mortar, stone, flint and painted walls.

These Shaders are a fast and realistic way to texture your models, vamp up an old asset or instantly change the mood and vibe of an interior. Pack features plenty of exposed bricks, both tidy and jumbled, lovely dressed and undressed bath stone,cathedral stones, rubble walling from Norwich's seven-century old city walls, and lots of other surfaces all named after the street or building from whence they came.

Bundled with one click adjustments for displacement, sub division, normal strength and loads of tiling options to scale them up and down, this product includes more useful ratios for bricks and stones laid in courses giving you that bit more flexibility without having to delve too deeply in to the shader tab.

Set includes 25 High resolution Shader presets and 32 Utility settings to instantly adjust them.