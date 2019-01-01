-
SKU:66643 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Get astounding stone Shaders with this excellent bundle of high resolution brick and stone work shaders for Daz Studio. Based on high-resolution images taken in Norwich in the UK, these Shaders encompass architecture and materials from roman to Victorian bricks, mortar, stone, flint and painted walls.
These Shaders are a fast and realistic way to texture your models, vamp up an old asset or instantly change the mood and vibe of an interior. Pack features plenty of exposed bricks, both tidy and jumbled, lovely dressed and undressed bath stone,cathedral stones, rubble walling from Norwich's seven-century old city walls, and lots of other surfaces all named after the street or building from whence they came.
Bundled with one click adjustments for displacement, sub division, normal strength and loads of tiling options to scale them up and down, this product includes more useful ratios for bricks and stones laid in courses giving you that bit more flexibility without having to delve too deeply in to the shader tab.
Set includes 25 High resolution Shader presets and 32 Utility settings to instantly adjust them.
What's Included and Features
- Ancient Stones - Masonry, Stone and Brickwork Shaders for DS and Iray (.DUF)
- AST Brick Jumble.duf
- AST Brick Neat Red.duf
- AST Catherdral Bricks.duf
- AST Catherdral Stones Dressed.duf
- AST Catherdral Stones Undressed.duf
- AST Elm Hill Cobbles.duf
- AST Elm Hill Old Brick.duf
- AST Flint and Brick.duf
- AST Flint and Moss.duf
- AST Flinty Goodness.duf
- AST Graveyard Limestone.duf
- AST Lincoln St Brick.duf
- AST Painted Brickwork 1 Pink.duf
- AST Painted Brickwork 1 Terracotta.duf
- AST Painted Brickwork 1 White.duf
- AST Painted Brickwork 2 Pink.duf
- AST Painted Brickwork 2 Terracotta.duf
- AST Painted Brickwork 2 White.duf
- AST Painted Stucco Pink.duf
- AST Painted Stucco Terracotta.duf
- AST Painted Stucco White.duf
- AST St Giles Brick.duf
- AST St Giles Square Flint.duf
- AST Unthank Bricks Gray.duf
- AST Vaxhall St Bricks.duf
- AST Displacement Very High.duf
- AST Displacement High.duf
- AST Displacement Low.duf
- AST Displacement Mid.duf
- AST Displacement SubD 1.duf
- AST Displacement SubD 2.duf
- AST Displacement SubD 3.duf
- AST Displacement SubD 4.duf
- AST Displacement SubD 5.duf
- AST Height Reset.duf
- AST Normal Strength 0.duf
- AST Normal Strength 100.duf
- AST Normal Strength 25.duf
- AST Normal Strength 50.duf
- AST Normal Strength 75.duf
- AST Shade Blue.duf
- AST Shade Sage.duf
- AST Shade Sugar Pink.duf
- AST Tiling 10x10.duf
- AST Tiling 11x7.duf
- AST Tiling 13x9.duf
- AST Tiling 14x10.duf
- AST Tiling 15x15.duf
- AST Tiling 15x9.duf
- AST Tiling 1x1.duf
- AST Tiling 21x14.duf
- AST Tiling 2x2.duf
- AST Tiling 3x3.duf
- AST Tiling 5x5.duf
- AST Tiling 7x5.duf
- AST Tiling 8x8.duf
- Textures Include
- 66 Texturemaps (.png, .jpg .tga) for Base Color, Bump, Displacement, Glossiness, Normal, Specular, Transparency (200 x 200 to 3120 x 3728)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Ancient Stones - Masonry, Stone and Brickwork Shaders for DS and Iray (.DUF)