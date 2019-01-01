Loading...
Ancient Dungeon Kit

    SKU:66441
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  Details

    Do you need mysterious, open-air ruins for your next render?  Look no further than the Ancient Dungeon Kit!

    Head into a mysterious ancient stone dungeon, with both day- and night-presets ready to render, plus stunning lighting, detailed textures, 16 camera-presets, and a complete 19-piece prop kit for all your own creations!

    The Ancient Dungeon Kit is excellent for historical, fantasy, modern, and photorealistic renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Ancient Dungeon Kit (.DUF)
    • Day Version
      • Load Prop
      • Iray Preset
      • Preload ALL
    • Night Version
      • Load Prop
      • Iray Preset
      • Preload ALL
    • Both versions are built with he supplied 19-piece kit
      • Walkways
      • Stairs
      • Columns
      • Overhead High Bars
      • Palm Trees
      • Water
      • Platforms
      • Pots
    • 19-Piece Kit
      • 3-Step Stairs
      • Big Block
      • Colum 1
      • Colum 2
      • Colum 3
      • Small Block
      • Palm Tree
      • Square Block 1
      • Square Block 2
      • Square Block 3
      • Stone 1
      • Stone 2
      • Stone 3
      • Pot
      • Fire Holder With Detailed Fire Flames (emits light)
      • High Bar 1
      • High Bar 2
      • Stairs Block 1
      • Stairs Block 2
    • 16 Camera Presets
    • Iray Materials
    • Textures Include:
      • 158 Texture, Diffuse, Bump, Normal, Specular, Roughness, Emission, and Alpha Maps (1000 x 1000 to 4096 x 4096)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

