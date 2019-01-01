-
SKU:66441
Artist:
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
Details
Do you need mysterious, open-air ruins for your next render? Look no further than the Ancient Dungeon Kit!
Head into a mysterious ancient stone dungeon, with both day- and night-presets ready to render, plus stunning lighting, detailed textures, 16 camera-presets, and a complete 19-piece prop kit for all your own creations!
The Ancient Dungeon Kit is excellent for historical, fantasy, modern, and photorealistic renders.
What's Included and Features
- Ancient Dungeon Kit (.DUF)
- Day Version
- Load Prop
- Iray Preset
- Preload ALL
- Night Version
- Load Prop
- Iray Preset
- Preload ALL
- Both versions are built with he supplied 19-piece kit
- Walkways
- Stairs
- Columns
- Overhead High Bars
- Palm Trees
- Water
- Platforms
- Pots
- 19-Piece Kit
- 3-Step Stairs
- Big Block
- Colum 1
- Colum 2
- Colum 3
- Small Block
- Palm Tree
- Square Block 1
- Square Block 2
- Square Block 3
- Stone 1
- Stone 2
- Stone 3
- Pot
- Fire Holder With Detailed Fire Flames (emits light)
- High Bar 1
- High Bar 2
- Stairs Block 1
- Stairs Block 2
- 16 Camera Presets
- Iray Materials
- Textures Include:
- 158 Texture, Diffuse, Bump, Normal, Specular, Roughness, Emission, and Alpha Maps (1000 x 1000 to 4096 x 4096)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer