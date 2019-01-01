-
SKU:66933Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Standing for eons in the desert of an alien world. Where did they come from? What propose did they serve? How, and why, do they activate with glowing power? And for anyone that dares to touch the hulking metal structures, why do they vanish? Where do they go?
Ancient Alien Monoliths is a prop set including a towering monolith and its base, a cubic obelisk, and a emissive light beam. Included are material presets in both 3Delight and Iray for changing the inside or the sphere 7 different emissive colors, for a total of 24 presets.
What's Included and Features
- Ancient Alien Monoliths: (.DUF)
- Beam
- Monolith Base
- Monolith
- Obelisk
- Materials 3DL:
- Beam Emissive Blue
- Beam Emissive Cyan
- Beam Emissive Green
- Beam Emissive Orange
- Beam Emissive Purple
- Beam Emissive Red
- Beam Emissive Yellow
- Emissive Blue
- Emissive Cyan
- Emissive Green
- Emissive Orange
- Emissive Purple
- Emissive Red
- Emissive Yellow
- Monolith Base
- Monolith
- Obelisk
- Sphere Emissive Blue
- Sphere Emissive Cyan
- Sphere Emissive Green
- Sphere Emissive Orange
- Sphere Emissive Purple
- Sphere Emissive Red
- Sphere Emissive Yellow
- Materials Iray:
- Beam Emissive Blue
- Beam Emissive Cyan
- Beam Emissive Green
- Beam Emissive Orange
- Beam Emissive Purple
- Beam Emissive Red
- Beam Emissive Yellow
- Emissive Blue
- Emissive Cyan
- Emissive Green
- Emissive Orange
- Emissive Purple
- Emissive Red
- Emissive Yellow
- Monolith Base
- Monolith
- Obelisk
- Sphere Emissive Blue
- Sphere Emissive Cyan
- Sphere Emissive Green
- Sphere Emissive Orange
- Sphere Emissive Purple
- Sphere Emissive Red
- Sphere Emissive Yellow
- Textures Include:
- 54 Texture, Emissive, Height, Glossiness, Normal, and Roughness Maps (512x1024 to 4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
