Standing for eons in the desert of an alien world. Where did they come from? What propose did they serve? How, and why, do they activate with glowing power? And for anyone that dares to touch the hulking metal structures, why do they vanish? Where do they go?

Ancient Alien Monoliths is a prop set including a towering monolith and its base, a cubic obelisk, and a emissive light beam. Included are material presets in both 3Delight and Iray for changing the inside or the sphere 7 different emissive colors, for a total of 24 presets.