Alt Tristan 8

Alt Tristan 8

  • $18.95
    Alt Tristan 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66967
    Artist:
    AliveSheCried
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Alt Tristan 8 gives your 12 astounding alternate versions your favorite male character.

    Alt Tristan 8 includes 12 Character Presets plus Head Shaping Presets and Body Presets available as One Click or Morph Dial.

    Get Alt Tristan 8 and a ton of diverse characters who will fit into any scene!

    What's Included and Features

    • Alt Tristan 8 (.DUF)
      • 12 Character Presets
      • 12 Head Shaping Presets
        • Available as One-Click Preset or as Morph Dial
      • 12 Body Shaping Presets
        • Available as One-Click Preset or as Morph Dial

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

