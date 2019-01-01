-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66967Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
SKU:66967Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
-
Details
Alt Tristan 8 gives your 12 astounding alternate versions your favorite male character.
Alt Tristan 8 includes 12 Character Presets plus Head Shaping Presets and Body Presets available as One Click or Morph Dial.
Get Alt Tristan 8 and a ton of diverse characters who will fit into any scene!
What's Included and Features
- Alt Tristan 8 (.DUF)
- 12 Character Presets
- 12 Head Shaping Presets
- Available as One-Click Preset or as Morph Dial
- 12 Body Shaping Presets
- Available as One-Click Preset or as Morph Dial
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Alt Tristan 8 (.DUF)