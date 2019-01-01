-
SKU:66777Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Treat your Genesis 3 and 8 Males to the latest trend in dapper facial fashions.
For just a few schillings you too can sport a jaunty 'Stache and Muttonchops, or trim it thin with a Gable Pencil or a Dali Special.
Even though your top mop may be badly thinning, your upper lip will still be stiff when under cover of a hefty Handlebar or Walrus! We'll even help you style those unruly Nose Hairs!
Get the magnificent Alchemist Hair & Beard 9 piece, highly customizable, fibermesh face and hair set and never be without a new look for your fellows.
What's Included and Features
- Alchemist Hair & Beard for Genesis 3 and 8 Males
- Alchemist Hair & Beard Complete G3M Preset
- Alchemist Hair & Beard Complete G8M Preset
- Alchemist Beard Only Preset for G8M
- Alchemist Face Hair Preset for G8M
- 9 Individual Hair Pieces:
- Hair (with 7 shaping morphs)
- Combover (non-morphing)
- Sideburns (with 6 shaping morphs)
- Beard (with 6 shaping morphs)
- Mustache (with 4 shaping morphs)
- Lipstache (with 6 shaping morphs)
- Eyebrows (with 4 shaping morphs)
- Eyelashes (with 4 shaping morphs)
- Nose Hair (with 5 shaping morphs)
- Morphs:
- Alchemist Hair
- Blow Back
- Blow Forward
- Blow Left
- Blow Right
- Long
- Messy
- Thick
- Alchemist Sideburns
- Curly
- Down
- Length Variance
- Long
- Short
- Up
- Alchemist Beard
- Curly
- Down
- Length Variance
- Long
- Short
- Up
- Alchemist Mustache
- Curly
- Droop
- Short-Long
- Up
- Alchemist Lipstache
- Dali
- Handlebar
- Long
- Nietzsche
- Shaping Adjustment
- Short
- Alchemist Eyebrows
- Long
- Messy
- Short
- Thick
- Alchemist Eyelashes
- Curly
- Long
- Thick
- Thin
- Alchemist Nose Hair
- Curly
- Long
- Short
- Straight
- Thin
- Supported Shapes:
- Ollie 8
- Artephius Magnus for Ollie 8
- Additional Shapes may be supported through Auto Follow
- Hair Textures:
- 18 Hair Colors
- 18 Complete Presets
- 126 Separate Piece Presets
- Textures:
- 30 Diffuse, Overlay, Transparency, Specularity Maps (2500x2500)
- 2 Cutout/Gradient Maps (256x256)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer