  • $24.95
      NEW
    • $24.95
  • Details

    Treat your Genesis 3 and 8 Males to the latest trend in dapper facial fashions.

    For just a few schillings you too can sport a jaunty 'Stache and Muttonchops, or trim it thin with a Gable Pencil or a Dali Special.

    Even though your top mop may be badly thinning, your upper lip will still be stiff when under cover of a hefty Handlebar or Walrus! We'll even help you style those unruly Nose Hairs!

    Get the magnificent Alchemist Hair & Beard 9 piece, highly customizable, fibermesh face and hair set and never be without a new look for your fellows.

    What's Included and Features

    • Alchemist Hair & Beard for Genesis 3 and 8 Males
    • Alchemist Hair & Beard Complete G3M Preset
    • Alchemist Hair & Beard Complete G8M Preset
    • Alchemist Beard Only Preset for G8M
    • Alchemist Face Hair Preset for G8M
    • 9 Individual Hair Pieces:
      • Hair (with 7 shaping morphs)
      • Combover (non-morphing)
      • Sideburns (with 6 shaping morphs)
      • Beard (with 6 shaping morphs)
      • Mustache (with 4 shaping morphs)
      • Lipstache (with 6 shaping morphs)
      • Eyebrows (with 4 shaping morphs)
      • Eyelashes (with 4 shaping morphs)
      • Nose Hair (with 5 shaping morphs)
    • Morphs:
    • Alchemist Hair
      • Blow Back
      • Blow Forward
      • Blow Left
      • Blow Right
      • Long
      • Messy
      • Thick
    • Alchemist Sideburns
      • Curly
      • Down
      • Length Variance
      • Long
      • Short
      • Up
    • Alchemist Beard
      • Curly
      • Down
      • Length Variance
      • Long
      • Short
      • Up
    • Alchemist Mustache
      • Curly
      • Droop
      • Short-Long
      • Up
    • Alchemist Lipstache
      • Dali
      • Handlebar
      • Long
      • Nietzsche
      • Shaping Adjustment
      • Short
    • Alchemist Eyebrows
      • Long
      • Messy
      • Short
      • Thick
    • Alchemist Eyelashes
      • Curly
      • Long
      • Thick
      • Thin
    • Alchemist Nose Hair
      • Curly
      • Long
      • Short
      • Straight
      • Thin
    • Supported Shapes:
    • Ollie 8
    • Artephius Magnus for Ollie 8
    • Additional Shapes may be supported through Auto Follow
    • Hair Textures:
    • 18 Hair Colors
    • 18 Complete Presets
    • 126 Separate Piece Presets
    • Textures:
    • 30 Diffuse, Overlay, Transparency, Specularity Maps (2500x2500)
    • 2 Cutout/Gradient Maps (256x256)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

