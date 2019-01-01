-
SKU:65981
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$18.95
Details
Introducing Akoulina HD, a beautiful woman with a realistic skin. With her extraordinary beauty which could grace any billboard or magazine cover, Akoulina is better than those two dimensional photo-shopped models — her imperfections make her perfect.
Custom shaped in Zbrush, Akoulina comes to you today in the new Genesis 8 figure with HD features built at SubD Level 4. Beautiful white skin, pearly white teeth, and tempered eyes give you this defined figure in beautiful HD textures (4096x4096) including a realistic skin, scars, and blemishes for a realistic look all from high quality reference photos.
Akoulina comes with tons of customizable options like 10 Eye colors, 10 L.I.E Make-ups, 10 L.I.E Lip colors and 10 Nail and Toenail options.
Akoulina has fibermesh eyebrows and fibermesh lashes. She's ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders.
What's Included and Features
- Akoulina HD For Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Akoulina Shaping Presets:
- Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
- HD Details Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Apply
- Fibermesh Eyelashes Apply
- Morph Dials Included as standard
- Material Presets:
- 1 Base Skin + Genitalia Map
- Eyebrows Remove
- 10 L.I.E Eye Shadow Makeups + 1 Default
- 05 L.I.E Lip Colors + 1 Default
- 10 Nails + 1 Default
- 10 Toenails + 1 Default
- 06 Fibermesh Brow Colours
- 06 Fibermesh Lash Colours
- 10 Eye Colors
- 1 Eyelash Option
- Textures Include:
- 90 Texture Maps, Bump, Diffuse, Norm, Spec (4096 x 4096)
- This product uses the Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Dance Gear for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Aerial Dancer Outfit for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- Elena Hair and OOT Hairblending 2.0 for Genesis 3 Female(s)
- One Piece Swimsuit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Super Natural Brows Merchant Resource for Genesis 8 and 3 Female
- Autumn Haze Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Z Pole Dance Studio and Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Female
- Flirty School Uniform for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Linda Ponytail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- LI Incandescent - Portrait Lighting for Iray
- Classic Diamond Jewelry
- iG Elegant Charm Prop Set and Poses For Genesis 8 Female(s)
- West Park Committed Iray Addon
- iG Sweet & Sassy Pose Collection Vol. 2 for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Lila Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Adeline Hair and Circlets for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- dForce Nora Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)