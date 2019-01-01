Akoulina HD For Genesis 8 Female

Introducing Akoulina HD, a beautiful woman with a realistic skin. With her extraordinary beauty which could grace any billboard or magazine cover, Akoulina is better than those two dimensional photo-shopped models — her imperfections make her perfect.



Custom shaped in Zbrush, Akoulina comes to you today in the new Genesis 8 figure with HD features built at SubD Level 4. Beautiful white skin, pearly white teeth, and tempered eyes give you this defined figure in beautiful HD textures (4096x4096) including a realistic skin, scars, and blemishes for a realistic look all from high quality reference photos.

Akoulina comes with tons of customizable options like 10 Eye colors, 10 L.I.E Make-ups, 10 L.I.E Lip colors and 10 Nail and Toenail options.

Akoulina has fibermesh eyebrows and fibermesh lashes. She's ready for all occasions and she will quickly captivate you with her renders.