Loading...
Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial

Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial

  • $24.95
    • Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial in Vendor, Dreamlight, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66285
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:
      • Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial in Vendor, Dreamlight, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial in Vendor, Dreamlight, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial in Vendor, Dreamlight, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial in Vendor, Dreamlight, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66285
    Artist:
    Dreamlight
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

  • Details

    Master aerial rendering in Daz Studio Iray!

    Learn camera, lighting, shadow and postwork tricks that will make your sky-high renders look astonishing.

    Take to the skies with Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial.

    What's Included and Features

    • Aerial Rendering Secrets - Video Tutorial (.WMV):
      • 6 Videos
      • 1h 43 min total running time
      • 1600 x 900 WMV downloadable format
    • Video 1: Intro and using the Global Illumination System
      • How to control the lighting and shadows for incredible effects
      • How to properly use the bloom effect
      • How to quickly alter the mood
      • How to use the hidden 3rd lighting component to the Iray Global Light system (besides the sun and sky)
      • Camera options and tricks for better results
      • How to set up DOF (Depth Of Field) effects the right way, and what to avoid
    • Video 2: Using HDRI maps
      • How to use any outdoor HDRI map for aerial renders
      • How to use special cloud HDRI maps
      • How to control the lighting using HDRI maps
      • How to cast shadows on underlying clouds using HDRI maps
    • Video 3: Using Static Photo Backgrounds
      • How to match the photos with the DAZ Studio camera
      • How to match the lighting
      • How to control the background and all other lighting independently
      • How to let it catch shadows (or not)
      • How to add camera Depth Of Field effects (DOF)
      • How to make sure the ground "bleeds" into the plane or aerial vehicle
      • How to zoom in the background
    • Video 4: Using Photo Backgrounds with camera freedom
      • Incredible trick lets you zoom and even rotate the camera while having the background follow your every mode
      • How to control the background using various tricks, including exactly where it ends up and how to let it catch or not catch any shadows
      • How to set up the camera Depth Of Field effects (DOF)
    • Video 5: Blending DAZ Studio planes with photos using Photoshop
      • How to render a plane in DAZ Studio and match it with a photo in Photoshop
      • How to NOT render transparency in DAZ Studio, leaving a darker edge around your objects (and how to fix it in Photoshop if you do)
      • How to make sure the edges of your DAZ Studio objects are smooth as butter
      • How have a plane partially fly behind the clouds in a photo
    • Video 6: BONUS:
      • Postwork tricks and filters for enhancing your aerial renders, including a 1990's camera filter trick that still works like a charm!

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 General Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.