SKU:67319Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Whether a warrior, princess, elf, model, or queen, Aella's timeless beauty will always be in fashion. Aella is a very versatile Genesis 8 Female who can do it and be it all!
Aella comes with special Elven ears, 12 Eye colors, 4 different reflections, 10 Lash Colors, 20 Lip Colors (a lady can never have enough lip sticks...) and Reset, 12 makeups plus reset, plus Normal maps on and off, SSS Mode Chromatic or SSS Mode Mono, and 3 Transclucencies in Dark, Medium, and Light.
All in all, Aella is ready to come to your scene, and with all her options, she'll fit right in and be the star.
What's Included and Features
- Aella for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Aella preset
- Aella Head Apply
- Aella Head Remove
- Aella Body Apply
- Aella Body Remove
- Aella Ears Apply
- Aella Ears Remove
- Aella Full Apply
- Aella Full Remove
- Material Options
- Aella !Skin Default
- Aella Eyes 01-12
- Eye Reflection 01-04
- Aella Eyelash 01-10
- Aella !Lips Reset
- Aella Lips 01-20
- Aella !Makeup Reset
- Aella Makeup 01-12
- Aella Nails 01-10
- Aella Nails Natural
- Normal Map 1
- Normal Map OFF
- SSS Mode Chromatic
- SSS Mode Mono
- Transclucency Dark
- Transclucency Light
- Transclucency Medium
- Textures Include
- 86 Texture Bump Normal maps (2k to 4k)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Aella for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)