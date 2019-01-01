Aella for Genesis 8 Female

Whether a warrior, princess, elf, model, or queen, Aella's timeless beauty will always be in fashion. Aella is a very versatile Genesis 8 Female who can do it and be it all!

Aella comes with special Elven ears, 12 Eye colors, 4 different reflections, 10 Lash Colors, 20 Lip Colors (a lady can never have enough lip sticks...) and Reset, 12 makeups plus reset, plus Normal maps on and off, SSS Mode Chromatic or SSS Mode Mono, and 3 Transclucencies in Dark, Medium, and Light.

All in all, Aella is ready to come to your scene, and with all her options, she'll fit right in and be the star.