Loading...
Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s)

Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $18.95
    • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66681
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Propschick
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s) in Vendor, Propschick, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66681
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Propschick
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Females is the quintessential bun.  It's pulled back but not too tight, and is fashionable for a gala or special evening but also understated enough that it's a great fit for date night.

    Aida Hair comes with tons of supported shapes and additional morphs so you can add waves, drapes, loosen front, sides, or bun, and add droops and sides to get the perfect hair for your female character.

    Aida Hair also includes 12 Hair Color Options and additional Textures so it will match whatever your character is wearing!

    What's Included and Features

    • Aida Hair for Genesis 8 Female(s) : (.DUF)
    • Aida Hair for Genesis 8 Female Morphs:
      • AdjNeckL
      • AdjNeckR
      • BunBigger
      • BunSmall
      • FrontDrapeL
      • FrontFull
      • FrontTall
      • FrontWavy
      • LoosenBack
      • LoosenBackNeck
      • LoosenBun
      • LoosenForehead
      • LoosenFront
      • LoosenSides
      • Messy
      • SideBurnsLong
      • SideDroop
      • UpperFull
      • WidenSides
    • Supported Shapes:
      • Aiko 8
      • Charlotte 8
      • CJ 8
      • Eva 8
      • MeiLin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Stephanie 8
      • Tasha 8
      • TeenJosieHead 8
      • Victoria 8
    • 12 Hair Color Options (Iray) :
      • Black
      • Blonde
      • Brown
      • BrownDark
      • Auburn
      • OrangeRed
      • Purple
      • RedOrange
      • DarkBlue
      • BlondeGolden
      • Platinum
      • BrownLight
    • Textures Include:
      • 28 Texture and Transparency Maps
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.