Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Female(s)

Adia Hair for CJ 8 and Genesis 8 Females is the quintessential bun. It's pulled back but not too tight, and is fashionable for a gala or special evening but also understated enough that it's a great fit for date night.

Aida Hair comes with tons of supported shapes and additional morphs so you can add waves, drapes, loosen front, sides, or bun, and add droops and sides to get the perfect hair for your female character.

Aida Hair also includes 12 Hair Color Options and additional Textures so it will match whatever your character is wearing!